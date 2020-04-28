Best Tweezers

We all need a good pair of tweezers. Whether it’s to tame unruly eyebrows, tackle annoying ingrown hairs, or remove painful splinters, having a reliable pair of tweezers around is always a good idea. If you’ve tried to find the right pair for you, you’ve probably realized that there’s a lot of variety out there—slant tip, pointed tip, pointed slant, just to name a few. To help you in your search, we’ve pulled together four great, reliable options to get you started. Whether you’re looking for a travel-friendly pair, an affordable set, or a brightly-colored pointed pair, you should be able to find something that works for you below.

Best Slant Tip

Tweezer Guru Slant Tweezers

Stainless Steel Tip. Featuring a slant tip made of stainless steel, these Tweezer Guru tweezers are a popular, trusted choice for tweezing eyebrows and are designed for durability.

What We Liked:

If you're on the hunt for a reliable pair of slant tip tweezers, these tweezers from Tweezer Guru are a great pick, earning thousands of top reviews from happy customers and our seal of approval, too. Add these to your bathroom drawer or first aid kit. We appreciate that they're even backed by a 60-day money back guarantee for added reassurance.

Best Pointed

Majestic Bombay Pointed Tweezers

Bright and On-Budget. Coming in a bright green color and at the most affordable price on our list, these Majestic Bombay tweezers stand out as a fun, budget-friendly choice for pointed tweezers.

What We Liked:

Pointed-tip tweezers can be a good choice for removing ingrown hairs, splinters, or those stubborn short hairs that are difficult to grab. These Majestic Bombay tweezers are the best pointed tweezers on our list, and our testers agree that they're trusted, safe, and handy.

Most Portable

Zizzili Basics Slant Tip Tweezers

Convenient and Travel-Friendly. Coming with a protective pouch and a snug-fitting tip guard, these slant tip tweezers from Zizzili Basics are the most portable option on our list. We all need a pair for on-the-go just in case!

What We Liked:

These tweezers are ideal for slipping into your purse to keep handy while out and about. Made from surgical grade stainless steel, these convenient Zizzili Basics tweezers also come with a lifetime guarantee, so you can try them out without much risk.

Best Value

Pefei Tweezers Set

Versatile Set. Coming with four different types of tweezers in one budget-friendly package, this Pefei tweezers set stands out as the best value option on our list.

What We Liked:

This affordable set from Pefei offers a pair of pointed, slant, classic, and pointed slant tweezers. Get everything you need right here! It's perfect for those who want a lot of functionality for an affordable price. You'll be ready for anything with this pack.