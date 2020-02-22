Best Vegan Cookbooks

Whether you are vegan or simply trying to eat more vegetables and fewer animal products, vegan cookbooks are an excellent reference for delicious plant-based meals. Fortunately, there are so many helpful, inspiring vegan cookbooks to choose from. When purchasing a cookbook, consider whether you’re looking for everyday recipes with minimal ingredients, fancier recipes that you can serve to guests, or a combination of the two. Have a look at our top four vegan cookbooks on Amazon. We think you’ll find something you love right here.

Best for Beginners

Vegan for Everybody: Foolproof Plant-Based Recipes for Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and In-Between

For Every Meal and Everyone. This vegan cookbook from America’s Test Kitchen provides a variety of recipes for any meal, including snacks. It routinely calls for accessible ingredients, too! You’ll bump into helpful tips and vegan diet information along the way as well.

What We Liked:

If you’re looking for delicious vegan recipes as well as information on cooking vegan, this cookbook delivers. With over 200 recipes, you’re sure to find several vegan dishes that you and those you cook for will enjoy. Most recipes use familiar ingredients, and the cookbook contains vegan twists on many comfort foods such as burgers, lasagna, and more. Additionally, the cookbook is chocked full of helpful tips and explanations for the recipes, as well as general advice for a vegan kitchen. The beautiful photos inside will make you eager to prepare each dish. We highly recommend this educational cookbook for those beginning the vegan lifestyle. Get it here.

Most Recipes

Forks Over Knives—The Cookbook: Over 300 Recipes for Plant-Based Eating All Through the Year

Over 300 Recipes to Enjoy Year-Round. This vegan cookbook focuses on a whole-foods, plant-based approach to eating. It helps you feel your best and improve your health with a whopping 300+ recipes.

What We Liked:

This cookbook is filled with delicious, easy-to-make recipes to help people who want to eat a plant-based diet or incorporate more vegan dishes into their routine. It’s designed to be easy to use, so you can quickly get to the recipe or section that you need. Additionally, it begins with information and tips on cooking with ingredients like beans to make the process of cooking easier and more enjoyable. The cookbook has over 300 recipes and includes options for all meals, snacks, desserts, and basic staples. Ding: This cookbook doesn’t contain nutrition information. Get it here.

Best Comfort Food

Hot for Food Vegan Comfort Classics: 101 Recipes to Feed Your Face

101 Vegan Comfort Staples. This vegan cookbook focuses on turning classic comfort foods into delicious vegan meals. You’ll recognize plenty of these traditional dishes, and you’ll be happy to see them in vegan form.

What We Liked:

If you’re craving classic comfort foods but want to eat vegan, this cookbook is for you. This cookbook’s recipes start with making vegan bacon and then includes a recipe for flaky buttermilk biscuits. Inside, you’ll find recipes for brunches, finger foods, soups, sandwiches, main dishes, sweets, and more. Whether you’re a vegan craving the taste of a beloved classic from the past, or a meat-eater trying to eat more plant-based meals, this cookbook will have something for you. The author’s personality also shines through with tips and personal stories, making the cookbook as fun to read as it is to use. Buy it here.

Best All-Around

The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Over 100 Vegan Recipes to Glow from the Inside Out

Focuses on Overall Health. This vegan cookbook focuses on healthy plant-based recipes that anyone can enjoy and includes an inspiring section on the author’s journey to health. Find clearly labeled gluten-free, soy-free, and sugar-free recipes, too!

What We Liked:

This cookbook focuses on healthy, plant-based recipes that anyone can enjoy. Throughout the book, the author provides personal insights on each section and background information on the recipe, making it fun to read. While the nutritional information is not included with each recipe, the author does provide clear labels for each recipe for people who are avoiding certain ingredients such as grains, soy, sugar, and gluten. The cookbook contains recipes for breakfast, smoothies, appetizers, salads, soup, main dishes, sides, snacks, desserts, and basic homemade staples. Get it today.