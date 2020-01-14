Best Vegan Protein Powders

You may dismiss protein powder as belonging to bodybuilders and gym rats just trying to get “swol.” But adding a serving of protein powder to your post-Vinyasa recovery can improve your strength and endurance. Vegan protein powder is healthy, plant-based protein from peas, pumpkin, hemp, and brown rice. Most vegan powders will add amino acids, which are naturally present in whey protein. Depending on your diet, adding a protein supplement will reduce fatigue, improve sleep patterns, and prevent burnout mid workout. If you’re not seeing results you expected from a new exercise routine, you may not be getting enough protein in your diet. When you pick a plant-based protein powder, get one that provides enough protein for your needs, doesn’t add sugar, and includes amino acids. See our top picks for trusted selections on the market today.

Best Flavor

KOS Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

Delicious Nutrient-Dense Protein. This supplement blends Peruvian cacao with pea protein, flax seed, quinoa, and pumpkin protein for 20 grams of protein, with 2 grams of fiber and sugar in 170 calories. Each 2.3-pound container holds 30 servings that vegan and gluten-free.

What We Liked:

Besides real cacao, this delicious blend uses Himalayan pink salt, coconut milk, and monk fruit for great flavor. It had great, standout taste among the protein powders listed here. We also appreciated how it made us feel before, during, and after workouts. Buy it now.

Most Protein Per Serving

Garden of Life Sport Organic Plant Based Protein

Protein Plus Probiotics. Each serving packs in 30 grams of protein with 2 billion CFU probiotics and 0 grams of sugar. The 1.12-pound container holds 19 servings of vegan, gluten-free powder.

What We Liked:

The powder comes in three flavors for variety, which we really appreciated. We tried vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry powder with almond milk for post-workout recovery. It was great for our testers who were on a myriad of diets and workout regimens. Buy it here.

Best Texture

Genius Vegan Protein Powder

Creamy Plus Velositol. This jar contains 20 servings of pea and pumpkin based protein. Each serving is 20 grams of protein with a heart-healthy creamer for great texture. Added Velositol improves amino acid uptake post-workout.

What We Liked:

The great texture helps you get fast gains while sticking to a plant-based diet, clear of dairy and dairy byproducts. We felt a noticeable difference in energy levels, sleep, and workout results. Buy it here.

Best Value

Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

Affordable and Organic Protein. The massive 2-pound container costs less than competitors, and it has 20 servings of 21 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 0 grams of sugar. It’s non-GMO besides being organic and soy-free.

What We Liked:

You can add this powder to baked goods to give treats an extra punch of protein. And this price point for the servings was difficult to beat. It’s a quality option for those on a tighter budget. Buy it today.

Best Meal Replacement

Vega Essentials Shake Plant Based Protein Powder

More Than Protein. The 1.6-pound containers hold 17 servings. Each serving provides 21 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and includes green vegetables and 12 vitamins and minerals. It’s gluten-free and non-GMO.

What We Liked:

Busy yogis can blend this powder with a tablespoon of natural nut butter for a quick and delicious meal replacement. It left us feeling satisfied and energized for the day. A great on-the-go option for sure. Get it today.

