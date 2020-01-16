Best Waist Trimmers

Your inclination may be to dismiss waist trainers and trimmers because they’re all over influencers Instagram feeds. But there are some real benefits to incorporating a waist trimmer to a yoga routine. First, for weak or uncertain spines, they add extra support to help in tricky poses and with overall posture. When you break a sweat during Vinyasa, a waist trimmer helps by sweating out water held in the stomach fat. When purchasing a waist trimmer for working out, make sure it’s a comfortable material that moves with you. Get a size that enables you to stretch and exercise naturally, and be sure it’s durable enough to stick with you through tough workouts. Keep reading to see our top selections on the market right now.

Highest Compression

Yianna Women’s Underbust Latex Sport Girdle

Full Body Support. Yianna makes this sport girdle with three layers of fabric and nine spiral steel bones. It boosts thermal activity and provides extra support in 10 sizes and over a dozen colors.

What We Liked:

Cotton and spandex are next to the skin with a second layer of 100% latex to increase sweat through the torso. Nylon and lycra compose the outer layer. The full-torso coverage is great for added spinal support. We appreciated the overall core strength we felt during workouts. Buy it here.

Highest Quality

Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer

Improved Thermogenic Activity. Available in five sizes, each waist trimmer comes with its own carry bag and results-maximizing sweet sweat gel. It's constructed from an extra thick neoprene outer layer with an inner lining designed to repel moisture and prevent uncomfortable bunching.

What We Liked:

It’s easy to put on and adjust mid-workout thanks to the double velcro. It’s durable, and we noticed that outstanding quality material right away. It’s definitely flexible, moving with you throughout both yoga flow and cardio. Buy it now.

Best Value

McDavid Waist Trimmer Belt

More Efficient Weight Loss. This affordable waist trimmer comes in two sizes (men’s or women’s) with a posture corrector to improve posture and maximize your results. It’s made with 100% neoprene with a non-slip layer next to the skin to stick with you during workouts.

What We Liked:

This one-size-fits-most waist trainer can help with minor back pain through therapeutic warmth. It’s lightweight with maximized heat retention thanks to state-of-the-art High Performance Neoprene. And at this price, we highly recommend it if you want the best on a tighter budget. Get it today.

Most Comfortable

VENUZOR Waist Trainer Belt for Women

Soft Fabric and Stretch. It’s constructed from comfortable and stretchy neoprene in a dozen colors with double adjustment hook and loop plus velcro. All five sizes offer boning along the back to improve posture.

What We Liked:

It moves with you through every Vinyasa flow, and provides lower back support in any workout. We even used it while on the job at the office. It’s easy to clean. As an added bonus, it can double as shapewear beneath clothing. Get it here.