Best Waist Trimmers
Highest Compression
Yianna Women’s Underbust Latex Sport Girdle
Full Body Support. Yianna makes this sport girdle with three layers of fabric and nine spiral steel bones. It boosts thermal activity and provides extra support in 10 sizes and over a dozen colors.
Cotton and spandex are next to the skin with a second layer of 100% latex to increase sweat through the torso. Nylon and lycra compose the outer layer. The full-torso coverage is great for added spinal support. We appreciated the overall core strength we felt during workouts.
Highest Quality
Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer
Improved Thermogenic Activity. Available in five sizes, each waist trimmer comes with its own carry bag and results-maximizing sweet sweat gel. It's constructed from an extra thick neoprene outer layer with an inner lining designed to repel moisture and prevent uncomfortable bunching.
It's easy to put on and adjust mid-workout thanks to the double velcro. It's durable, and we noticed that outstanding quality material right away. It's definitely flexible, moving with you throughout both yoga flow and cardio.
Best Value
McDavid Waist Trimmer Belt
More Efficient Weight Loss. This affordable waist trimmer comes in two sizes (men’s or women’s) with a posture corrector to improve posture and maximize your results. It’s made with 100% neoprene with a non-slip layer next to the skin to stick with you during workouts.
This one-size-fits-most waist trainer can help with minor back pain through therapeutic warmth. It's lightweight with maximized heat retention thanks to state-of-the-art High Performance Neoprene. And at this price, we highly recommend it if you want the best on a tighter budget.
Most Comfortable
VENUZOR Waist Trainer Belt for Women
Soft Fabric and Stretch. It’s constructed from comfortable and stretchy neoprene in a dozen colors with double adjustment hook and loop plus velcro. All five sizes offer boning along the back to improve posture.
It moves with you through every Vinyasa flow, and provides lower back support in any workout. We even used it while on the job at the office. It's easy to clean. As an added bonus, it can double as shapewear beneath clothing.