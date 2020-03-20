If you need something to add drama to your makeup routine, waterproof eyeliner is a great option. It stays in place all day and can completely change your look to be edgier. To learn about the best waterproof eyeliners, keep reading.

Best Control

NYX Epic Ink Liner

Intense Color Lasts All Day. The NYX Epic Ink Liner has intense pigment, so you will get the blackest black for that perfect cat-eye or wing.

What We Liked

Many eyeliners work well but the color payoff just isn’t there. However, with the NYX waterproof eyeliner, you won’t be disappointed. The colors are intense and last all day long. Get it now.

Best for Beginners

Maybelline Unstoppable Eyeliner

Easy to Use and Remove Mistakes. The Maybelline Unstoppable waterproof eyeliner is best for beginners, thanks to how easy it is to use. Remove mistakes with ease and create the perfect look in no time.

What We Liked

If you’re new to using waterproof eyeliner, you should check out this one by Maybelline. Since it’s not a liquid liner, you don’t have to stress about making mistakes. Plus, it’s easier to use. You can even blend it into the lash line for a smoky look. Get it here.

Most Precise

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Allows for Exact and Perfect Application. The Stila Stay All Day waterproof eyeliner offers a fine marker tip that gives you control over your look for precise application.

What We Liked

Some eyeliners have wands or marker tips that don’t stay together or are too flimsy. But this one from Stila makes application a breeze, thanks to it being such a fine-tipped marker. Get your eyeliner done in no time and create a showstopping look. Buy it now.

Most Long-Lasting

Seilanc Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Stays in Place with No Transferring. The Seilanc Waterproof liquid eyeliner offers a long-lasting, bold look that doesn’t transfer.

What We Liked

If you need a waterproof eyeliner that doesn’t budge, then this one by Seilanc is for you. It creates a bold, beautiful look that lasts all day and night. You also don’t have to worry about the dreaded raccoon eye appearance, because it won’t transfer, no matter the situation you’re in. Get it here.

Those are our choices for the top waterproof eyeliners. Get the best one for you and maintain a flawless look that will last.