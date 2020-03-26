Best Wedge Pillows

Getting consistent, high-quality sleep is essential for overall physical and emotional health. If you’re suffering from poor sleep, a wedge pillow may help. Wedge pillows can help alleviate pressure and reduce symptoms of some types of medical conditions, such as acid reflux, snoring, poor circulation, and more. Additionally, wedge pillows can be used as headrests or backrests when sitting up in bed or on a sofa or chair. When looking for a wedge pillow, consider the size of the pillow you need, the angle of the incline (higher is better for sitting up in bed, while lower slopes are better for sleeping), and the type of cover, especially if you get hot easily during the night.

Top Choice

Brentwood Home Zuma Therapeutic Wedge Pillow

Knit Bamboo Cover. This foam wedge pillow provides gradual elevation that can support your upper body, legs, and feet, or stabilize the body when lying on your side.

What We Liked

This therapeutic foam wedge pillow provides comfortable, gradual sloping support that can help people with acid reflux, poor circulation, back or neck pains, and more. It is available in three different sizes —7-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch. This pillow provides firm support and has excellent shape recovery. The wedge comes with a soft, knit bamboo cover that has good breathability and is easy to remove and wash. This wedge is made in the United States and has the CertiPUR-US certification. In particular, we liked that this wedge pillow comes in different sizes and is CertiPUR-US certified.

Best for Different Sleep Styles

Relax Home Life 7.5 Inch Bed Wedge Pillow

Foam Wedge Bamboo Pillow. This foam wedge pillow is topped with memory foam for comfortable support and comes with a hypoallergenic bamboo cover that helps you stay cool while sleeping.

What We Liked

This foam wedge pillow has a 1.5-inch memory foam top layer that molds to you regardless of your sleeping style. The firm, premium-grade polyurethane foam base provides the support needed to keep the upper body elevated comfortably. The hypoallergenic bamboo viscose cover helps you stay cool while asleep and is easy to remove and wash. This wedge comes in four different sizes, so you can find the best size for you. The gentle slope helps support you and provide relief from conditions such as acid reflux, snoring, back or neck pain, and more. This wedge pillow comes with a lifetime warranty, too. We liked that this wedge pillow provides quality support for any sleep style.

Longest Lasting Shape

Xtreme Comforts 7” Memory Foam Bed Wedge Pillow

Two-Layer Memory Foam. This memory foam wedge pillow conforms to your body to provide the comfort and support you need without going flat.

What We Liked

This wedge pillow has two layers of memory foam to provide comfort and support and to reduce pressure points, improve body alignment, and increase blood flow. The design keeps this wedge from going flat with repeated use. This wedge can help provide better sleep for people who have acid reflux, postnasal drip, snoring, cough, back pain, and more. The soft, quilted cover offers good airflow to keep you cool when sleeping, it removes easily, and it is machine washable. This triangle wedge comes with a lifetime warranty. We liked that this wedge pillow's two layers of memory foam provide the support you need without going flat over time.

Best Design

Cushy Form Memory Foam Bed Wedge Pillow

5-in-1 Folding Pillow. This memory foam wedge pillow has a foldable, 5-in-1 design that provides different levels of incline to help support your back, head, and legs in any position.

What We Liked

This memory foam wedge pillow has a foldable design that allows it to provide different levels of incline, whether you're sitting or sleeping. The adjustability allows a high or low incline, along with different placement options. Adjust the incline to help elevate the legs, provide knee support, or use the wedge pillow when sitting. Because of its unique design, you can achieve a 30-degree or 60-degree angle with this pillow. It works well for sleeping on the back or side, and it can assist with a variety of health issues, including acid reflux, pain, blood flow, snoring, and more. The pillow is made of breathable memory foam and has a 1.5-inch layer of high-density memory foam that fits your body for comfort and support. The softcover removes easily and is machine washable. This wedge pillow comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee. We liked that this memory foam wedge pillow has a unique, 5-in-1 design that provides quality support for a variety of positions, whether you're sitting or sleeping.