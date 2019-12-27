Best Weighted Blankets

On top of keeping you warm, weighted blankets can also assist in getting more restful sleep. With the gentle added pressure, you’ll be lulled off into dreamland in no time at all. These blankets evenly distribute light pressure, keeping you cozy while still remaining quite breathable. With a variety of fabrics, weights, and colors, it’s easy to find the perfect weighted blanket to suit your needs.

Editor’s Choice

Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket

Soft Weighted Comfort. These soft weighted blankets come in six different colors to match your personal sense of style.

What We Liked:

With a soft, mink-like cover, you’ll want to keep this blanket on as long as possible. Available in various weight options ranging from five to 30 pounds, this weighted blanket is a perfect item for kids or adults. It is large enough to fit a full size bed, so you’ll have the coverage you need to stay comfortably bundled up and warm. Plus, the removable cover is machine-washable, so your blanket can stay fresh for years to come. Get it here.

Best For Kids

YnM Weighted Blanket

Twin Size Comfort. This blanket comes in twin sizes, making it perfect for kids bedding or as an excellent travel blanket.

What We Liked:

This blanket is available in a variety of options, including a spectrum of twin to king sizes and weight options ranging from five to 30 pounds. With breathable cotton fabric and a selection of over 16 different colors, you’re sure to find a blanket you’ll love. The pleating is specially designed to distribute the weight evenly, so you’ll feel all-around warmth with every use. In addition, the removable cover is washable for year-round freshness. Get one today.

Best for Hot Climates

LUNA Adult Weighted Blanket

Breathable Comfort. This blanket is built with breathable fabric, so you’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of a weighted blanket even in warmer climates.

What We Liked:

This 100 percent cotton weighted blanket comes in sizes ranging from twin to king and weight options from five to 25 pounds. The double-stitched seams are super strong for prolonged use. Plus, the fabric is formulated to wick away excess heat and adapt to any room temperature. The blanket is hypoallergenic and can be hand-washed from home. Get it today.

Best Value

ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket 15 lbs

Durable Comfort. ZonLi’s blankets are crafted with two-layer stitching, so you’ll be able to use your weighted blanket for years to come.

What We Liked:

These blankets certainly deliver great bang for your buck and come in sizes ranging from single to king, making them perfect for anyone in your family. With weight options varying from five to 30 pounds and over 10 different style options, you’re sure to find the perfect blanket for your home. These 100 percent cotton blankets are breathable, making them perfect for everyday use, and they can be hand-washed and dried for easy care from home. Get it today.