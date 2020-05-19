Best Weighted Fitness Hoops

Forget the vision of cheap plastic hoops littered across the yard at the neighborhood family cookout, hula hooping is a mainstream fitness fad that’s been touted by the likes of Beyoncé, Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez. Shed the calories in a workout that works the hips, waist and your balance with these aerobic-focused hoops; beyond price and portability, focus on hoop weight, circumference and feel depending on your fitness goals.

Best for Home Use

ResultSport Foam-Padded Exercise Hoop

Hoop Dreams. Discover the joys of a calorie-shredding, hip-swinging workout.

What We Liked

A great foam-padded hoop that’s not too weighty for beginner hoopers, plus comes in a configurable eight-section design to reduce the circumference plus make it easy to disassemble and transport. Get it here.

Best for Travelers

Dynamis Fat-Burning Weighted Hula Hoop

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Swing to Win. Sectional design made for the fitness enthusiast.

What We Like

Weighing in at just over three pounds, this sectional hoop is intended for adult fitness enthusiasts more so than hula-hoop artists. The foam-padded ring will assure comfort as you’re shedding the pounds during your parabolic workout. Buy it now.

Best for Beginners

Neoweek Hoola Hoop for Adults

Hula Whirl. Enjoy instant fitness gains with a routine that’s always fun rain or shine.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked

A good starter hoop, Neoweek’s ring weighs in at just over two pounds and 38 inches in diameter. Meaning? It’s not too heavy for beginners and has a larger circumference to help learn the technique of spinning just above the waist and hips. Buy it here.

Best for Fitness Fans

Sports Hoop Weighted Hoop

Hip to Fit. Spin to win with a hoop made for fitness results.

What We Liked

Weighing in at over three pounds and designed with a ribbed interior rim to work the muscles, this hoop is for serious fitness enthusiasts who want to strengthen their core muscles and balance. The detachable design makes for easy transportation plus smaller configurations for an even more intense workout. Get it now.