Best Wheatgrass Powder

What’s the deal with wheatgrass? You’ve likely seen it served up in vibrant green shots at juice bars, only to be downed by grimacing patrons who make it seem like not the greatest experience ever. So why would you want to add it to your diet? Well, wheatgrass comes with a bevy of benefits, including tons of nutrients and antioxidants, and the ability to reduce cholesterol and kill cancer cells, as well as alleviate inflammation. Thankfully, there’s wheatgrass powder, which can give you the benefits of wheatgrass without the overly healthy flavor. Here are five options if you’re in the market for some wheatgrass powder.

Best Blended Option

Amazing Grass Green Superfood: Organic Wheat Grass and 7 Super Greens Powder

Benefits Go Beyond Wheatgrass. Wheatgrass not offer enough benefits for you? How about adding some extra fruits and veggies?

What We Liked:

This powder goes beyond wheatgrass and adds a blend of other ingredients for even more health benefits. Ingredients include farm-fresh greens, fruits and veggies, for more than three servings of greens, fruits and veggies per serving of powder. Just mix one scoop with water, juice or a smoothie and you get a bigger punch of greens than you’ll find in any other blended wheatgrass powder. Get it here.

Best Juice Powder

Dr. Berg's Wheat Grass Juice Organic Superfood Powder

Wheatgrass Juice Powder Concentrates the Benefits of Plain Wheatgrass Powder. Get more benefits in a smaller serving.

What We Liked:

This is a wheatgrass juice powder, not a wheatgrass powder. That means that one teaspoon of this concentrated powder is the equivalent of 14 shots of raw wheatgrass juice. Enjoy plenty of nutrients and 20 amino acids and, if you’re not happy with the results, you can get a refund within 30 days of your purchase. Get it here.

Best Pure Wheatgrass

Micro Ingredients Sustainably US Grown, Organic Wheat Grass Powder

Wheatgrass and Nothing Else. If you literally just want wheatgrass and nothing else, here’s the powder for you.

What We Liked:

While some wheatgrass-based powder options are creative and come with extra fruits and vegetables, some consumers still prefer to just enjoy wheatgrass powder and wheatgrass powder alone. If that’s you, you’ll enjoy this option, which is as pure as it gets. Get it here.

Best for Beginners

Anthony's Organic Wheatgrass Powder

Try it First, with a Smaller-Portioned, Budget-Priced Powder. See if wheatgrass powder is something you enjoy before committing.

What We Liked:

If you’ve never tried wheatgrass powder before and just want to give it a go, then you’ll like that this powder comes in an 8-ounce portion, and it’s less than $12. You won’t break the bank giving the powder a try and you won’t be left with an unused bulk bag of powder if you decide you don’t like it. Get it now.

Best Quality

Maju Superfoods Organic Wheatgrass Juice Powder

This Brand Pulls Out All the Stops for the Best Product Possible. You’ll soon see that this superior brand of powder is worth the price.

What We Liked:

It might be pricy, but this wheatgrass juice powder is worth it. The wheatgrass is grown on volcanic mineral rich soil, dried using proprietary technology and analyzed and tested before packaging. The result is a pure, powerful, USA-made product that’s a cut above the rest. Buy it here.