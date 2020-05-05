Best White Noise Machine
Most Versatile
Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine
Choose From 20 Different Sound Options. Pick from a variety of fan and static noises.
What We Liked:
This compact noise machine goes anywhere and looks stylish among any decor in any room, but what really sets it apart is its versatility. It offers 20 different noise options, that include the sounds of 10 different fan types and 10 different white noise types, from pure white noise to brown noise. Buy Now.
Best Non-Digital Option
Dohm Classic | The Original White Noise Machine
Go Old-School With Your White Noise. A real fan produces real white noise, all from this small device.
What We Liked:
This isn’t a speaker that produces digital noise when you plug it in. This is a real fan contained inside a small cylinder, that turns on with the flick of a button. You get the sound of real, authentic white noise, just like what you’d get from a fan, but without the actual breeze of a fan in your room. Get Yours Today.
Best Budget Option
Big Red Rooster 6 Sound White Noise Machine
Sleep Soundly for Approximately Half the Price. Enjoy better sleep and more relaxing atmospheres at a low price
What We Liked:
This white noise machine is one of the most budget-friendly on the market and it produces six different sounds from a compact, sleek speaker. Choose from white static noise, ocean noise, summer night noise, thunderstorm noise, brook noise and rain noise. Available On Amazon.