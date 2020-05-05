Best White Noise Machine

Can’t sleep? Need something to drown out the noise in your office or home? Want some relaxing background noise? Need to get the baby to sleep? These are all things that a white noise machine can help with. A white noise machine is a small electronic device that will play white noise for a specified amount of time. While some think white noise might be just that staticky sound that comes from a television, white noise is far more complex than that. A white noise machine might play that static sound, but also fan noises, rain noises, ocean noises and more. Think a white noise machine might help you solve your noise problems? Check out these three options.

Most Versatile

Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine

Choose From 20 Different Sound Options. Pick from a variety of fan and static noises.

This compact noise machine goes anywhere and looks stylish among any decor in any room, but what really sets it apart is its versatility. It offers 20 different noise options, that include the sounds of 10 different fan types and 10 different white noise types, from pure white noise to brown noise.

Best Non-Digital Option

Dohm Classic | The Original White Noise Machine

Go Old-School With Your White Noise. A real fan produces real white noise, all from this small device.

This isn't a speaker that produces digital noise when you plug it in. This is a real fan contained inside a small cylinder, that turns on with the flick of a button. You get the sound of real, authentic white noise, just like what you'd get from a fan, but without the actual breeze of a fan in your room.

Best Budget Option

Big Red Rooster 6 Sound White Noise Machine

Sleep Soundly for Approximately Half the Price. Enjoy better sleep and more relaxing atmospheres at a low price

This white noise machine is one of the most budget-friendly on the market and it produces six different sounds from a compact, sleek speaker. Choose from white static noise, ocean noise, summer night noise, thunderstorm noise, brook noise and rain noise.