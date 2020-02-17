Best Whole Food Multivitamins

In our busy lives, it’s nearly impossible to get all the nutrients needed by eating three meals a day. Trying to eat all the fruits and vegetables we need in the quantities that ensure we’re topped-up on nutrients would require us to eat constantly! Rather than doing that, today, we can access whole food multivitamins that ensure we get all the essential nutrients. It’s important to make sure your whole food vitamins come from organic, non-GMO sources and include everything necessary for optimal well-being and overall health. We’ve searched high and low to find the best options available for your nutritional needs. Keep reading to discover our top five picks!

Best for Men

Naturelo Whole Food Multivitamin for Men

Optimal Nutrition for Men. Give your body the nutrients it needs with four capsules of all-natural organic vitamins and minerals formulated for men.

What We Liked:

This formula is specifically formatted for the particular needs of the male mind and body. It contains all the vitamins and nutrients needed for daily health support in addition to proprietary formulas that include ingredients for prostate health, vision, digestion, mental and physical energy, and bone strength. The formula is non-GMO, as well as gluten-, soy-, sugar-, and caffeine-free. Each bottle is produced in a GMP certified facility for quality and freshness. Get it here.

Best Formula

New! Whole Food Multivitamin with 56 Superfoods

All-Day Nutrition for All. Get your daily dose of nutrition with this power-packed multivitamin complete with everything you need to feel energetic and balanced.

What We Liked:

Not only does this have your daily dose of vitamins and minerals, but it also comes with probiotics and enzymes to promote good digestion. It’s non-GMO and vegan-certified, as well as free of dairy, gluten, and soy. Three pills provide all the daily nutrients needed for a healthy diet. This is beneficial for both men and women and is created from the best superfoods available. We appreciate that it comes with a 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee. Buy it now.

Best Immunity Booster

Whole Food Multivitamin Plus

Strengthen Your Immune System. Take this daily dose of nutrition and also boost your immune system with proprietary citrus, mushroom, and herbal blends.

What We Liked:

The ingredients in this whole food nutrition provide 100% of your daily vitamin and mineral needs. Proprietary blends aid your immune system, boost mental clarity and contribute to good gut health. Fruit and vegetable blends included are certified organic, non-GMO, and free of gluten, soy, dairy, and eggs. Each bottle is made in an FDA regulated, GMP certified facility and comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Get it here.

Best for Bioavailable Nutrients

Dr. Tobias Adult Multivitamin

Easily Absorbed Nutrition. Improve your daily health with this multivitamin packed with bioavailable ingredients for fast absorption.

What We Liked:

Each dose contains all the nutrients needed for daily consumption in a highly bioavailable form, ensuring the best absorption possible. The formula is made with whole foods from 42 non-GMO fruit and vegetables. Plant-based enzymes and probiotics are included to help with gut health. The proprietary blend supports an improved immune system, digestive system, hormone system, and nervous system. Each batch is third-party tested for purity, effectiveness, and quality. Buy it today.

Best for Beginners

DNA Formulas Whole Food Multivitamin

Improve Your Nutrition. Start improving your nutrition with this doctor-recommended, daily whole-food multivitamin for both men and women.

What We Liked:

For starting with a whole-food vitamin, this is doctor-recommended and comes with a 365-day money-back guarantee. It has bioactive and available forms of daily vitamins and minerals needed for optimal health. It’s free of preservatives, sugar, artificial colors, and fish. The included B formula helps increase energy, D3 will improve bone health, and proprietary Folate and chelated minerals will contribute to noticeable overall health improvement. Each bottle is produced in a GMP certified, FDA audited facility. Buy it now.