Best Women’s Brooches

Women’s brooches are the perfect way to make a glamorous statement or add a chic touch to an outfit. Unlike other pieces of jewelry, brooches can be incorporated into an outfit in a variety of ways. You can add a hint of sparkle to a coat collar, add a splash of color to a blouse, or add a bit of whimsy when using a brooch to fasten your scarf. These stunning pieces of jewelry come in a variety of styles to fit a variety of looks or needs. If you want to add a brooch (or two) to your look, here is our review of five different brooches so you can find the right accessory for you.

Most Colorful

Ever Faith Women’s Austrian Crystal Wedding Flower Leaf Bouquet Brooch

Colorful, Flower Leaf Brooch. This large, colorful brooch adds sparkle to any outfit with its colorful crystals and flower leaf design.

What We Liked:

This flower leaf brooch is the perfect accessory for special occasion outfits, coats, shawls, hats, and more. The variety of crystals on the brooch provides elegant and chic sparkle to your outfit, whether you’re dressing up for a special party, a night out, or want to add a splash of color to a casual outfit. The large size (3.1 inches long by 2.3 inches wide) ensures this accent piece stands out. That said, the size and weight might not work as well with a thin-weight fabric such as a blouse. This brooch arrives in a gift box with a favor bag and contains spare crystals. We liked that this flower leaf style brooch adds sparkle and color to any style of outfit, making it perfect for coats, hats, shawls, and special occasion outfits. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Cameo Brooch

Alilang Vintage Inspired Crystal Rhinestone Victorian Lady Cameo Brooch Pin Maiden Flower Ribbon Bow Pendant

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Vintage Cameo Brooch. This retro-style cameo brooch adds a touch of elegance to any outfit with a hint of sparkle, and it easily converts to a pendant-style necklace.

What We Liked:

This vintage-style cameo brooch is perfect for when you want a unique piece of jewelry that adds elegance with only a hint of sparkle. The center features an elegant maiden in a filigree frame. The frame contains a floral design with a ribbon and crystal rhinestone accent on a metal alloy base. This brooch is neither too small nor too large, measuring 1.5 inches wide by 1.75 inches high. Additionally, this brooch can easily be worn as a necklace by adding your favorite chain (not provided) through a loop on the back of the pendant. It arrives in a complimentary gift box, making it perfect for giving as a present. We liked that this cameo-style brooch can also be worn as a pendant necklace. Get it here.

Best Vintage-Inspired Brooch

Dreamlandsales Edwardian Jewelry Flowers Brooches

Vintage Style, Gold-Plated Round Flower Circlet with Red Ruby. This striking, vintage-inspired brooch is gold-plated with a ring of small flower designs and a sparkling red crystal in the center.

What We Liked:

This round brooch adds the perfect vintage touch to any outfit with its gold-plated, small flower design with a vibrant red crystal in the center. The shiny red crystal sparkles in the light. The brooch measures 2.2 inches by 2.2 inches, making it easy to see on any outfit. However, if you have a thin collar or lapel, the size and weight may cause the lapel to sag. That said, it stands out beautifully on any outfit and is perfect for special occasions. We liked that the brooch’s red crystal sparkles and shines and that the circle shape works well on a variety of styles and outfits. Get it here.

Best Brooch with Animal Theme

HSQYL Honey Bee Brooches Crystal Insect Themed Bee Brooch

Gold-Plated, Honey Bee Brooch with Crystals and a Pearl. This stunning honey bee brooch adds a touch of sparkle and fun to any outfit.

What We Liked:

This unique brooch, shaped like a honey bee, provides a lovely touch of sparkle and charm to any outfit. Its small size (approximately 1.57 inches by 1.18 inches) makes it easy to incorporate into any look or style and is perfect for coat collars. The crystals and pearl add sparkle and shine, which catches people’s attention. The gold plating goes with almost any outfit and adds a feeling of elegance. This brooch is easy to use and secure without concern of poking yourself, thanks to the safety pin design. It comes with a free gift box, which makes it easy to give as a gift or to use for safe storage. We liked that this sparkly honey bee is the perfect size to fit anywhere on an outfit, including the collar. Buy it here.

Best Large Crystal Brooch

Reizteko Wedding Bridal Big Crystal Rhinestone Bouquet Brooch Pin for Women

Elegant, Large Clear Crystal Brooch. This stylish, large clear crystal brooch compliments dresses, work clothes, shawls, or an evening outfit.

What We Liked:

This crystal brooch adds a touch of elegance and sparkle to any outfit. It can dress up your work clothes, add an extra sparkle to your evening look, or provide the perfect accent to a special occasion outfit. Its large size allows it to stand out, and the clear crystals work well with any color outfit. The pin is sturdy and will keep the brooch securely in place. We liked that the clear crystals complement any color outfit. Get it here.