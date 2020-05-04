Best Women’s Disposable Razors
Most Popular
Gillette Venus Sensitive Women's Disposable Razors
A Brand You Can Trust. A shave fit for a goddess
What We Liked
The Gillette Venus line of women’s disposable razors has been around for quite a while. There’s a reason this line has lasted as long as it has. It’s from a trusted, household name brand that everyone knows and that you can find just about anywhere, from roadside gas stations to your corner bodega. All that longevity is worth something. These razors feature three blades and a moisturizing strip and come in packs of six. Get it now.
Best Overall Shave
Schick Hydro Silk Razor
You Get What You Pay For. For just a little extra, you can get a superior shave.
What We Liked
The Schick Hydro Silk Razor features five blades and a hydra-boost serum strip infused with shea butter. The result is a super-smooth shave for your legs and bikini line. You’ll pay a little extra per razor for this pack of three, but the few additional dollars is well worth it. Buy it here.
Best Bulk Option
BIC Soleil Color Collection Disposable Razors
Never Get Caught Without a Razor Again. This pack of 14 razors has you covered for months to come.
What We Liked
If you always seem to be caught without a razor at the worst times — before a trip or before a date, then you want this pack of 14 razors from Bic. These three-blade razors come in an array of colors and feature an aloe vera and Vitamin E lubricating strip. Buy it now.
Best Value
Personna Women's 5-Blade Disposable Shaving Razor
Get the Most For Your Money. Feel good about your purchase.
What We Liked
This set of five-blade disposable razors includes nine razors total. While the razors themselves aren’t as high a quality in terms of the plastic handle and head compared to some of the others on this list, you can’t beat the five-blade cut and the nine-razor quantity for the price. Get it here.