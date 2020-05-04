Best Women’s Disposable Razors

Sure, you don’t expect your disposable razor to last a lifetime, but you do expect it to hold up for a couple weeks’ worth of shaving your legs, armpits and bikini line. Unfortunately, some disposable razor brands just don’t see things the same way, and you end up with a flimsy razor that gets clogged and goopy within a few days, leaving you either tossing it into the trash and grabbing a new one on a too-frequent basis, or out of a razor and stuck wearing pants for the foreseeable future. If you’ve been looking for a go-to disposable razor brand, consider adding one or more, of these options to your next Amazon order.

Gillette Venus Sensitive Women's Disposable Razors

A Brand You Can Trust. A shave fit for a goddess

The Gillette Venus line of women's disposable razors has been around for quite a while. There's a reason this line has lasted as long as it has. It's from a trusted, household name brand that everyone knows and that you can find just about anywhere, from roadside gas stations to your corner bodega. All that longevity is worth something. These razors feature three blades and a moisturizing strip and come in packs of six.

Best Overall Shave

Schick Hydro Silk Razor

You Get What You Pay For. For just a little extra, you can get a superior shave.

The Schick Hydro Silk Razor features five blades and a hydra-boost serum strip infused with shea butter. The result is a super-smooth shave for your legs and bikini line. You'll pay a little extra per razor for this pack of three, but the few additional dollars is well worth it.

Best Bulk Option

BIC Soleil Color Collection Disposable Razors

Never Get Caught Without a Razor Again. This pack of 14 razors has you covered for months to come.

If you always seem to be caught without a razor at the worst times — before a trip or before a date, then you want this pack of 14 razors from Bic. These three-blade razors come in an array of colors and feature an aloe vera and Vitamin E lubricating strip.

Best Value

Personna Women's 5-Blade Disposable Shaving Razor

Get the Most For Your Money. Feel good about your purchase.

This set of five-blade disposable razors includes nine razors total. While the razors themselves aren't as high a quality in terms of the plastic handle and head compared to some of the others on this list, you can't beat the five-blade cut and the nine-razor quantity for the price.