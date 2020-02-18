Best Women’s Earrings

Earrings are a simple and fun way to showcase your style. Whether you like hoops, studs, or even wearing mismatched or multiple earrings in each ear, anything goes. Earrings can add a touch of glamour, whimsy, or even become a statement piece to any given outfit. Women’s earrings are versatile and can help pull together a look. If you are looking to add a pair of earrings to your wardrobe, here is our review of five different women’s earrings so you can find the right pair.

Best Hoop for Sensitive Ears

2” Fashion Earrings Hoops

Hypoallergenic, Plated Hoop Earrings. These large modern-styled, plated hoop earrings are hypoallergenic, which makes them perfect for people with sensitive ears.

What We Liked:

These two-inch hoop earrings have a sleek, modern appeal with a flattened design that can fit any occasion. These hypoallergenic earrings are comfortable even for people with sensitive ears. Additionally, these durable earrings are lead-free. The plated hoop earrings are bright and shiny and easily attract attention. They come in various colors, including rose gold, silver, black, and gold, so you can easily find a pair that fits your style. The earrings arrive in a gift box. We particularly liked that these modern-designed hoop earrings are hypoallergenic. Buy it now.

Best Geometric-Shaped Hoop

Wowshow Acrylic Resin Hoop Earrings for Women Statement Fashion Geometric Octagon Earrings

Acrylic Geometric-Shaped Hoops. These stylish geometric hoop earrings come in a variety of fashionable colors and patterns.

What We Liked:

These affordable, geometric earrings are a fun fashion statement piece that will go well with most looks and occasions. The earrings are available in a variety of colors and patterns, making it easy to find the best pair that suits your style. The high-quality acrylic material keeps these hoops lightweight and comfortable to wear for extended periods. The earrings come in a simple leather bag that you can use to keep the earrings safe when traveling. The earring post is stainless steel and comes with a butterfly backing to keep them securely in place when wearing. We liked that these geometric hoop earrings come in a variety of colors and patterns. Get it here.

Best Classic Look

Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings

Classic Style, Platinum-Plated Stud Earrings with a Cubic Zirconia Stone Center. This pair of platinum-plated stud earrings provides a stylish and classic look with a sparkling cubic zirconia center.

What We Liked:

This pair of stud earrings is designed to have a shiny, lustrous appearance. The cubic zirconia stones sparkle in the light and work well for casual and special occasion looks. The stone is held securely in place thanks to the four-prong basket setting. The earrings come with a butterfly backing. To keep the platinum-plated earrings looking their best, store them in a dry place and avoid rubbing the plated items together. We liked that these earrings offer a classic style that’s perfect for any occasion. Buy it here.

Best Glitter Accent

Guess Large Oval Glitter Hoop Earrings

Large, Silver-Plated, Glittery Hoop Earrings. These eye-catching, large silver hoop earrings have an unexpected accent of glitter inside that adds a touch of glamour.

What We Liked:

These hoop earrings add a sparkling accent to any outfit with the touch of glitter inside the hoop. The glitter accent is perfect for any occasion and can add a bit of glamour to your look. The earring drop is about two inches. The earrings stay on securely with a clutchless closure. The exterior of the earrings has a beautiful shine. We liked that these hoop earrings have an unexpected touch of glamour and sparkle, thanks to the glitter lining the hoops. Get it now.

Best Earrings Set

Jstyle Stud Earrings for Women 18K White Gold Rose Plated CZ Halo Earrings

18K White Gold, Rose Plated Stud Earrings Set. This stylish stud earrings set comes with three pairs of earrings to give you a variety of looks for one price.

What We Liked:

This stud earrings set provides you with three different looks that work well with any outfit or occasion. One pair contains a seven-millimeter opal center, another contains an 8.5-millimeter crystal, and the other has a seven-millimeter cubic zirconia center. The four-prong basket set holds each earring’s center securely in place. Each pair of earrings is made from 18K white gold, rose plated and brass. The surgical stainless steel posts are hypoallergenic and perfect for people with sensitive ears. The butterfly clasp keeps the earrings firmly in place. The earrings set comes in a decorative black jewelry gift box, which makes it easy to give this set as a gift. We liked that this set comes with three pairs of stud earrings that can work for any occasion. Get it now.