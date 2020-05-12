Best Women’s Lightweight Vests

Lightweight, quilted vests are practical and stylish, particularly when you’re traveling. You can wear them with a long sleeve shirt or sweater on days where you need just a little extra warmth, or you can layer them under a winter jacket on cold days. When shopping for a lightweight vest, consider whether it includes pockets, if you want a slim or relaxed fit, and if it needs to pack easily for traveling or camping. Here are three of our favorite women’s lightweight vests that we highly recommend. Read on to start shopping the smart way!

Best Slim Fit

Art3d Women’s Vests

Slim-Fit Quilted Vest. This slim-fitting women’s quilted vest is ultra-lightweight and packable. It includes two front zippered pockets and has a shaped waist for a more feminine, curvy look.

What We Liked

This casual, fashion vest is lightweight, quilted, and designed to stylishly fit your body instead of looking relaxed and boxy. The vest is made from 100 percent polyester and has a slight sheen to the fabric. It folds easily, so it’s convenient to take with you when traveling, camping, backpacking, and more. It has two front zipper pockets to hold essential items or to keep your hands warm. Note: The front zipper is made of metal, and the standing collar does not fold down. It comes in standard U.S. sizes, but this slim-fitting vest tends to run small. You may want to size up if you’re between sizes or if you plan to wear it with heavier sweaters. It is available in five different colors. Order Online.

Editor’s Choice

Fuinloth Women’s Padded Vest

Women’s Lightweight Quilted Vest with a Shaped Fit. This casual women’s vest is lightweight, packs easily, has two front zipper pockets, and is shaped to provide a flattering fit to your figure.

What We Liked

This fashionable, quilted, lightweight vest is ideal for fall, spring, or winter. It’s lightweight enough to fit under a warm coat yet provides enough warmth to wear with a long-sleeve shirt or sweater on a cool night. The vest is made of 100 percent polyester and has a little sheen. The metal zipper glides smoothly. The standup collar has a smooth top, so it doesn’t rub or feel stiff. It has two convenient zipper pockets on the front to place essential items like keys or a cell phone, or you can use it to warm your hands. The vest has a fitted, shaped cut, including a back band that flatters your figure and helps you avoid a boxy fit. It folds easily and can be packed to take on trips, camping, and more. The vest is available in eight fashionable colors. It’s machine washable but should be air-dried. It comes in standard U.S. sizes, but if you plan to wear it with bulky sweaters, you may want to size up. Get It Here.

Best On-the-Go

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

Water-resistant Women’s Vest. This lightweight puffer vest is easy to pack, water-resistant, and comes with a drawstring carrying bag to store the vest. Great for hiking, biking, or camping!

What We Liked

This versatile women’s puffer vest is lightweight yet warm enough to be worn over a long-sleeve shirt or sweater. It packs neatly into the included drawstring carrying pouch. The vest has a flattering fit, thanks to the contoured seams, so you avoid that boxy look. The vest is made from 100 percent polyester and is water-resistant. It has two zipper pockets in the front to carry any essential items or to warm your hands. This vest has a slight sheen and comes in eight colors so you can select the right look for you. The standup collar does not fold but is soft against your skin. It comes in standard U.S. sizes and is machine washable. Buy Now.