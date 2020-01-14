Best Women’s Necklaces

The right accessory can elevate and complete your outfit. Necklaces are an easy and often affordable way to switch up your look or add a little something extra to your wardrobe. Changing your necklace can also be a quick way to transform your daytime look into something perfect for a night out. Let’s not forget: necklaces make great gifts for so many important occasions in life. Here are our top picks. Read on to discover five different women’s necklaces, and find the one that best suits your needs and style.

Best Pearl Necklace

Perfect for Day or Night

This white freshwater cultured pearl necklace adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.

What We Liked:

This high-quality pearl necklace features handpicked white freshwater cultured pearls in AAA quality. The necklace features a designer 14K gold clasp and is 18 inches long. The necklace strands are double-knotted with high-quality silk thread for durability. It’s made in the USA. Additionally, it comes with a genuine cultured pearl guarantee as well as a 60-day money-back guarantee to ensure your satisfaction. This company has been making quality pearl jewelry for over 20 years. We liked that this product provided a stylish, high-quality necklace that is perfect for an elegant evening out or a chic day look. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Aromatherapy Necklace

Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace Jewelry

Stylish and Healthy. This diffuser necklace allows you to stylishly incorporate your aromatherapy into your day no matter where you are.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked:

This elegant, stainless steel necklace is an easy way to have access to aromatherapy throughout your day. It’s made from high grade, hypo-allergenic surgical steel, and the chain is 20.8 inches long. It uses a magnetic closing system to keep the essential oils secure and your clothes stain-free. The pendant has a unique, eye-catching design that goes with almost any outfit. It comes with two decorative charms that can be worn with or without the pendant as well as colorful refill pads. It arrives in a black velvet bag, which is perfect if giving as a gift. We liked that this necklace combines function and style, along with attention to details such as the extra pendants, nine refill pads, and the black velvet bag for safekeeping. Buy it here.

Most Eye-Catching

Newnove Christmas Love Heart Pendant Necklaces for Women

Stylish and Vibrant. This heart-shaped pendant necklace comes with a vibrant Swarovski crystal adding a touch of elegance to any outfit.

What We Liked:

This stunning, heart-shaped pendant features a colorful Swarovski crystal. The heart is wrapped in a wing design adorned with small crystals. This timeless design compliments any outfit. The chain is 18 inches long plus 2 inches to allow you to adjust the length. The chain is made from an environmentally friendly copper alloy and is lead-free and nickel-free. We liked that this necklace featured a timeless design and was adjustable, looking great with various necklines. Get it today.

Best Sterling Silver Necklace

You Are the Only One in My Heart Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace

Stylish Sterling Pendant This pendant necklace is made from solid sterling silver and features a brilliant cubic zirconia stone with eight accents on part of the heart-shape.

What We Liked:

This heart-shaped sterling silver necklace is an elegant and timeless accessory, perfect for any outfit. The pendant is 1.15 inches long and 0.6 inches wide. It features a brilliant cubic zirconia stone with eight accents on part of the heart. It’s large enough to be seen without overpowering an outfit. The heart is made to resemble a ‘B’ shape. The ripple chain is 18 inches long and durable. The sterling silver is plated with rhodium to help protect it. It comes with a lobster-claw style clasp. We appreciate that this necklace also comes with a three-year warranty. Get it today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.