Best Women’s Purses

Think you have to go to a high-end boutique store or your local department store to purchase a high-quality purse? Think again. Amazon offers a range of women’s purses that are suitable for any style or use. Looking for a bag to take on your next vacation? Need a new purse for work? Want something small, big, medium? Whatever it is, you can find it. These five women’s purses are a good place to start your search for your next bag. From big value to designer names, they offer a little bit of it all. Say hello to our top picks!

Best Value

ELIMPAUL Women Fashion Handbags

Four Budget-Friendly Bags. If you need multiple bags for multiple uses, but aren’t ready to drop an exorbitant amount, this bundle of four bags for one budget-friendly price is a perfect deal.

What We Liked:

This handbag set comes with not one, not two, not three - but four different products total! There’s a large, tote-style bag, perfect for bringing along a laptop, notebook, or anything else you might need for work or school. There’s a more standard-sized purse, at 10 by 7 inches, good for fitting your wallet, phone, keys and the like. Then there’s a clutch, for when you need only a few items on the go. And lastly, there’s a wallet, perfect for storing your cards and cash. The bags come in 17 different colors. We loved this set and the versatility it offered. Buy it now.

Best for Business

LOVEVOOK 3pcs Purse Set

Dress and Impress. Put together a business-savvy look for the office with one or all of these three stylish bags.

What We Liked:

This set of three bags means business. There’s a tote for a laptop, notebook, or other work items; a purse that will easily look stylish with any office outfit; and a large clutch that will hold your phone and business cards when you’re at a networking event or swanky soiree. Choose from more than 15 different colors, whatever matches your personal style, but rest assured that whatever you pick will get compliments. You’ll make a bold statement wherever you go. It’s a confidence we felt, and we think you’ll feel it, too. Get it here.

Most Casual

Realer Handbags for Women

Want a Casual Bag? Don’t Overthink It. This large bag will fit perfectly with any casual wear outfit.

What We Liked:

If you have a lot of stuff to take along with you when you’re running errands, picking up the kids from school, or heading to yoga class, this bag will carry it all. It's large with a chic, hobo style. Perfect for all the things you need (and accumulate) during your busy days! Buy it today.

Best for the Brand-Conscious

MICHAEL Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Tote

A Brand Name (and Price) to Love. If having a brand-name purse is important to you, you can have that quality label without breaking the bank. Get your trusted brand and stay on budget with this selection.

What We Liked:

This leather bag, which comes in 14 stylish colors, sports the MICHAEL by Michael Kors name, with Michael Kors on the side of the bag in gold lettering and an “MK” accent on one of the handles. Because of the brand name, you know this bag comes with a high quality stamp of approval, but it doesn’t necessarily come with a high price tag. It’s a great value, and it provides that luxury feel for less. Get it now.

Most Fun

DASEIN Women's Handbags

Quirky and Cool. Express yourself on-the-go with these fun tote bags that come in colorful patterns. They’re unique and exciting – just like you!

What We Liked:

These DASEIN women’s handbags offer up all the function you could want out of a tote bag — plenty of space, an attached wallet, big pockets for ease of use, and more. Perhaps best of all, you’ll meet with totally fun patterns! Choose from nearly 30 different looks. Nautical stripes to leopard print, floral prints to two-toned leather. The choice is yours. Good luck only purchasing one. We definitely went back for more. Buy it here.