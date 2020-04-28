Best Women’s Shaving Creams

The key to any great shave is a smooth, balanced shaving cream or gel. However, with so many different options on the market, it can be difficult to determine the best shaving cream for women. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the greatest shaving creams to keep your skin smooth and supple after every shave. With a wide range of scents and embedded moisturizers, you’re sure to find the perfect shaving cream for your needs.

Best Scent

Skintimate PX-564 Signature Scents Moisturizing Shave Gel

Scented Shave Gel. This lightly scented shaving cream is perfect for an ultra-smooth shave.

What we liked

This moisturizing shave gel has a light raspberry rain scent that will turn your daily shave into a spa-like experience. The gel foams into a rich creamy lather, allowing the razor to glide smoothly over the skin. Plus, this cream is infused with vital vitamin E and olive butter, keeping the skin properly hydrated. This two-pack of shave gel comes at a great price that is sure to deliver an ultra-smooth shaving experience. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Overall

eos Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream

Ultra-Moisturizing Shave Cream. This shave cream offers 24-hour moisturization to keep skin smooth and supple.

What we liked

This super-soft shave cream is infused with shea oil and shea butter to keep skin supple with 24 hours of moisture. You can use this shave cream to shave wet or dry for maximum flexibility. Plus, the cream is infused lightly with either a lavender or vanilla scent. Best of all, this shave cream is made to brighten and even your skin tone with every use. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Value

Gillette Satin Care Ultra Sensitive Women's Shave Gel

Sensitive Satin Cream. This super smooth shaving cream comes in a two-pack at an excellent price.

What we liked

This shave gel is perfect for users with sensitive skin. The ultra-smooth shave gel comes at a great price and is dermatologist tested. Plus, the cream is made without fragrances for maximum versatility. The satin shaving cream comes in a pair of seven-ounce, rust-proof bottles, perfect for regular use. Get it now.

Best For Moisture

Cremo French Lavender Moisturizing Shave Cream

Super Smooth Shave Cream. This shave cream is super smooth and light for a perfectly balanced shaving experience.

What we liked

For any ultra-soft shaving experience, this shaving cream is the perfect pick. The cream offers a super close shave, effectively eliminating razor bumps and nicks. Plus, the cream is packed with aloe and papaya extract for a super smooth shaving experience. You can get this shaving cream in a light lavender or coconut mango scent for a rejuvenating shave with every use. Buy it here.