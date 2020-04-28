Best Women’s Shaving Creams
Best Scent
Skintimate PX-564 Signature Scents Moisturizing Shave Gel
Scented Shave Gel. This lightly scented shaving cream is perfect for an ultra-smooth shave.
What we liked
This moisturizing shave gel has a light raspberry rain scent that will turn your daily shave into a spa-like experience. The gel foams into a rich creamy lather, allowing the razor to glide smoothly over the skin. Plus, this cream is infused with vital vitamin E and olive butter, keeping the skin properly hydrated. This two-pack of shave gel comes at a great price that is sure to deliver an ultra-smooth shaving experience. Get it here.
Best Overall
eos Ultra Moisturizing Shave Cream
Ultra-Moisturizing Shave Cream. This shave cream offers 24-hour moisturization to keep skin smooth and supple.
What we liked
This super-soft shave cream is infused with shea oil and shea butter to keep skin supple with 24 hours of moisture. You can use this shave cream to shave wet or dry for maximum flexibility. Plus, the cream is infused lightly with either a lavender or vanilla scent. Best of all, this shave cream is made to brighten and even your skin tone with every use. Buy it now.
Best Value
Gillette Satin Care Ultra Sensitive Women's Shave Gel
Sensitive Satin Cream. This super smooth shaving cream comes in a two-pack at an excellent price.
What we liked
This shave gel is perfect for users with sensitive skin. The ultra-smooth shave gel comes at a great price and is dermatologist tested. Plus, the cream is made without fragrances for maximum versatility. The satin shaving cream comes in a pair of seven-ounce, rust-proof bottles, perfect for regular use. Get it now.
Best For Moisture
Cremo French Lavender Moisturizing Shave Cream
Super Smooth Shave Cream. This shave cream is super smooth and light for a perfectly balanced shaving experience.
What we liked
For any ultra-soft shaving experience, this shaving cream is the perfect pick. The cream offers a super close shave, effectively eliminating razor bumps and nicks. Plus, the cream is packed with aloe and papaya extract for a super smooth shaving experience. You can get this shaving cream in a light lavender or coconut mango scent for a rejuvenating shave with every use. Buy it here.