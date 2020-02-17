Best Wrist Wraps

If you engage in strength training of any kind, you’re likely to suffer from sore wrists at one point or another. Without proper care, you could seriously injure your wrists during your workout. Be proactive! Luckily, there’s a wide variety of protective wrist wraps on the market that will keep you protected while exercising. In this article, we’ll delve into five of our favorite options, all varying in construction, style, and overall comfort features.

Best Overall

Rip Toned Wrist Wraps 18" Professional Grade with Thumb Loops

Supportive Wraps. These professional-grade wraps will keep you safe and supported during any workout.

What We Liked:

You can’t go wrong with these high-quality wrist wraps. Notably, the wraps come in stiff and less-stiff varieties, so you’ll find super comfortable protection for your wrists no matter your unique needs. The elastic wrap pair conforms to your wrist for a perfect fit, and our testers found this to be true with every purchase. Plus, the embedded thumb loops will allow these wraps to stay in place while you work out. Get it here.

Most Stylish

DMoose Fitness Wrist Wraps

Custom Wrist Wraps. These wrist wraps come in a wide variety of patterns so that you can find the perfect pair to complement your workout gear.

What We Liked:

These wrist wraps come in adjustable 12 and 18-inch sizes, making them super flexible for all users. Notably, DMoose offers over 10 different patterns so you can find wraps that add some extra flair to your yoga outfits. The reinforced Velcro design is sure to hold up to heavy lifting. Best of all, the wraps are backed by a lifetime warranty should you be dissatisfied with the wraps in any way. Get it here.

Most Heavy-Duty

Hustle Athletics Wrist Wraps

Super-Strong Wrist Wraps. These wrist wraps hold up for the most strenuous lifting sessions.

What We Liked:

Looking for wraps to support performance-grade lifting? Check out these thorough wraps by Hustle Athletics. They're sleek in style and equipped with extra padding on the inner lining to prevent loss of circulation. Plus, the breathable fabric and included thumb loops will keep your wrists protected and strong for optimal workout benefits. Buy it today.

Best for Beginners

HiRui 2 Pack Wrist Compression Strap

Introductory Straps. These straps are ideal for keeping you protected in a variety of weekly workout sessions.

What We Liked:

These Velcro compression straps stay firmly in place on your wrists during your most intense workouts. They’re crafted out of a breathable, sweat-resistant neoprene, making them great for daily use. Best of all, these straps are backed by a 100% money-back guarantee should you be dissatisfied in any way. With their no-fuss design, these are the perfect straps for strength training and playing casual sports. Beginners, give them a try. And honestly, even our more experienced testers approved! Get it now.

Best Value

IPOW 18.5" Professional Quality Wrist Straps

Affordable Protection. These wrists straps will protect your wrists and your wallet. It’s a win-win!

What We Liked:

Don’t let the price fool you: these wrist straps are perfectly functional and protective. The straps are made out of lightweight, breathable polyester for ease of use. They’re built with an elastic thumb loop, allowing the straps to stay in place even during strenuous workouts. Best of all, the embedded long-form stitching makes these stand out as high-quality wrist straps that just happen to be budget-friendly, too. Buy it now.