Finding simple ways to incorporate more protein into your diet without taking on unwanted, unhealthy fats can be difficult. Luckily, nutritional yeast flakes are easy to mix into many dishes, as well as into daily smoothies. In this article, we’ll go over some of the best yeast flakes on the market in hopes that you’ll be closer to choosing what’s right for you. With a variety of added nutrients, harvesting processes, and container capacities, you’re bound to find the perfect supplement for specific needs.

Best for Beginners

Pure Natural Non-Fortified Nutritional Yeast Flakes

Pure Yeast. This product comes with a recipe e-book, so you’ll have more than enough dishes to try with your new pure yeast flakes.

What We Liked:

This yeast comes in 8-ounce and 24-ounce containers so you can try out a smaller size before committing to a large amount. The nutritional yeast is 100% natural and comes with an E-book boasting many delicious yeast flake recipes. Sari’s recipe provides 18 different healthy amino acids, making these flakes an excellent addition to any diet. Best of all, these flakes are dairy free, gluten-free, and MSG-free. Buy it here.

Best Overall

Anthony's Premium Nutritional Yeast Flakes

Premium Yeast Flakes. These yeast flakes are made without GMOs and in an allergen-free facility ensuring a top-quality product.

What We Liked:

For delicious yeast flakes you won’t forget, check out this supplement. This yeast comes in a 1-pound bag at a fraction of the price without sacrificing quality. The yeast flakes are made in an allergen-free facility and are non-GMO, ensuring top quality flakes with every purchase. Anthony’s also fortifies their yeast flakes with essential B vitamins like B12, which is particularly important for meatless diets. Get it here.

Best Value

NOW Supplements

Nutritious Yeast. This yeast supplement is fortified with B-vitamins for added nutrients. Feel safe and healthy with the NOW brand, which has been a trusted leader in the industry for years.

What We Liked:

These yeast flakes are easy to incorporate in any diet, and they offer vital B-vitamin nutrients. The superfood comes in a powder supplement in 4.5 and 10-ounce sizes, allowing you to try the yeast without fully committing to a larger amount. These yeast flakes are also packaged in the USA by a family-owned and operated company. The brand is also GMP and UL certified, ensuring top quality products with every purchase. Get it here.

Most Tasty

KAL Nutritional Yeast Flakes

Delicious Yeast Flakes. These yeast flakes are optimized for taste, making them a great vegan cheese alternative.

What We Liked:

You’ll love these delicious yeast flakes offered by KAL. The vitamin-packed protein powder has a nutty flavor to it, making it a terrific cheese alternative for vegans. The recipe leaves no bitter aftertaste and comes in 12 and 22-ounce sizes. Overall, our testers really appreciated the smooth texture and consistent taste of these flakes. Buy it now.

Best for Vegans

Hoosier Hill Farm Nutritional Yeast Flakes

Nutritious Flakes. These flakes are made in an allergen-free facility and are great for vegan and vegetarian use.

What We Liked:

Hoosier Hill farm makes all their yeast flakes in a US-based facility ensuring top quality products with every purchase. The flakes come in a one-pound jar for bulk convenience. Enjoy putting these flakes on pasta, popcorn, and more for a nutty, cheese-like flavor without the dairy. We were super impressed by the consistent taste and premium quality of the Hoosier flakes. Get it now.