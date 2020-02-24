Best Yoga Bracelets

Yoga bracelets add charm to any outfit you wear, while also offering many benefits. Some yoga bracelets offer the option of diffusing essential oil thanks to the lava rocks included among the colorful beads. Whether you’re looking for a classic rainbow-colored bracelet or you want to highlight one or two gems, there is a yoga bracelet for you. We’ve searched for the best-made options and found five favorites we think you’ll love.

Best Diffuser Bracelet

SPUKYsoul Lotus New Beginnings Bracelet

Look Good, Feel Great. Use this beautiful bracelet set to match classy outfits and infuse your day with the rich scent of essential oils.

What We Liked:

This beautiful bracelet set contains four separate bracelets that can be worn together or separately. This set comes with two silver beaded bracelets, a jade and amethyst bracelet, and one lava rock bracelet. Beautiful together or on their own, the lava rock bracelet is especially helpful if you’re looking for a way to diffuse essential oils throughout the day. A few drops on the beads will last for hours. The bracelet comes with a beautiful gift box and a card explaining the benefits of the bracelet. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Classic Yoga Bracelet

Hamoery Men Women 8mm Lava Rock

Wear the Rainbow. Wear all the colors of the rainbow with this classic bracelet perfect for a yoga class or relaxing in nature.

What We Liked:

This beautiful, classic bracelet comes with red agate, amber, tiger eye, green king’s stone, turquoise, lapis lazuli, and amethyst. The rest of the bracelet is black lava rock, which is perfect for diffusing essential oils. Black braided rope enables the bracelet to be fully adjustable for wrists from 6.5 inches up to 9.4 inches in circumference. You can’t get a more classic yoga bracelet than this. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Neutral Tones

Believe London Gemstone

Classic Beautiful Bracelet. Pair this neutral tone bracelet with nearly any outfit to dress it up and maximize your style.

What We Liked:

This bracelet is made of beautiful neutral tone beige and green amazonite stones. The thread is elastic and can stretch to fit nearly any wrist. Silver beads are spaced every three beads to give it a symmetrical appearance. Each bracelet comes with a 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee. Buy it here.

Best Chakra Balancing

Top Plaza Bead Chakra Bracelet

Relax and Focus. The 7 Chakra gemstones bracelet promotes relaxation and focus with its colorful chakra balancing beads.

What We Liked:

This colorful bracelet has a double layer of beads wrapped with zig-zag black nylon, the beads promote balance and calmness. It includes amethyst, sodalite, green turquoise, green jade, tiger’s eye, aventurine, and red agate. It’s size adjustable with two pull chords to fit any wrist from 6-8.5 inches in circumference. This bracelet comes in a black velvet bag, making it perfect for gift giving. Get it now.

Most Elegant

Jovivi 7 Chakras Yoga Meditation Healing Balancing

Elegant and Stylish. These beautiful bracelets will go with numerous outfits, whether you’re heading to the office or the coffee shop.

What We Liked:

This three-piece set is elegant enough for dressier outfits but can just as easily be paired with casual outfits. The stones included are amethyst, crystal quartz, sodalite, green and yellow aventurine, red agate, and redstone. Together, this color combination forms a beautiful hue of dark blue, light green, orange, red, clear, and black. A metal charm graces each bracelet to complete the look. Each bracelet is made from an elastic thread that stretches to fit most wrists. Get it here.