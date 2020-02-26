As much as you love yoga, consistently practicing on your own can be a challenge. How do you keep your routine interesting and varied, instead of repetitive and boring? That’s where yoga dice come in! By using dice to tell you which poses to practice during yoga time, you’ll have nearly endless combinations and a consistently varied routine to keep you coming back for more. And with dice for young children, they can learn yoga right along with you! Here are our favorites.

Best Yoga Dice Set for Adults

Yoga Dice: 7 Wooden Dice, Thousands of Possible Combinations!

Train with Variation. Challenge yourself and vary your yoga routine with an endless combination of yoga poses.

What We Liked:

With a combination of six yoga poses, this dice offers the opportunity for nearly limitless pose combos. This is a perfect training game for newbies or seasoned yoga masters. There are seated, standing, balancing, and twisting poses, among others. There are also meditation and relaxation opportunities that are perfect for mid-day break times at work. Buy it today.

Best Older Children’s Yoga Game

YOGI FUN Kids Yoga Cards Kit with Illustrations

Teach Your Kids Yoga. Help children up to 12 years old learn yoga poses through a fun interactive game that adults can play, too.

What We Liked:

This fun game is perfect for older children wanting to learn different yoga poses. It can be used indoors or outdoors and helps kids with moving, concentrating, and relaxing. Each set includes artistic illustrations, poems, dice, and an instruction booklet explaining four ways to play the game. This is a fun party game and also makes a great gift. Get it today.

Best Young Children’s Yoga Game

ThinkFun Yoga Dice Game for Boys and Girls Ages 6 and Up

Kids Learn Yoga. Teach young children ages six and up how to do yoga by using this fun yoga game designed for young learners.

What We Liked:

This game has been purchased by families around the world to teach their children yoga. The goal is simple for young learners to grasp and fun to play. Each game comes with an instructional manual to help you teach your child the game. It encourages teamwork and cooperative play. Get it here.

Best Fitness Dice

Exercise Dice for Workouts, Yoga, Fitness, and Sports

Keep Exercise Interesting. Whether you want an easy or hard workout, this dice allows you to vary your daily exercise routine and stay fit.

What We Liked:

These dice come with four exercise intensities, including easy, medium, hard, and yoga. They’re ideal for keeping exercise sessions varied and interesting. Kids and adults alike can benefit from using these dice, and they make a great starter workout for PE and Gym class. Each set of dice comes with a booklet with illustrations for the poses and athletic moves. Buy it here.

Best Yoga Game for Preschoolers

Alex Active Yoga kids Activity Exercise

Teach Little Kids Yoga. Start with children as young as three years old and teach them 24 yoga poses with three levels of difficulty.

What We Liked:

This game is picture based with clear instructions for even the youngest children to follow. Animals are pictured doing the yoga poses, making it easy for children to follow and ideal for young learners who need fun, vibrant images to stay focused. Children can learn up to 24 poses in three levels of difficulty by playing this game. Buy it here.