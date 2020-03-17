Best Yoga Headstand Benches

Is yoga a part of your daily routine? Adding in the use of a headstand bench is a great way to feel your best and keep your routine fresh. A headstand bench is made to help you do headstands without the pressure on your neck, arms, and shoulders. It can improve blood circulation and reduce pain throughout your body. We have found the top headstand benches for you to pick from. Best Headstand Bench

Top Pick

FeetUp Trainer

Safest Design and Eco-Friendly. The shape and sturdiness of the Feet Up trainer will keep your neck and shoulders safe while doing a headstand.

What We Liked

Safety should be your top priority when picking a headstand bench. This is the original headstand bench that was made with safety in mind. It will keep you protected from sliding and reduces tension on your neck and shoulders. This is a vegan product, the packaging is eco-friendly, and they plant a tree for every bench sold. Pick it up today.

Most Affordable

Fittness Yoga Headstand Bench

A Budget-Friendly Non-slip Design. With suction cups creating a non-slip design and able to hold up to 440 pounds at under $80, this is the best option for someone on a budget.

What We Liked

If you want to experience a quality piece of equipment without the price tag, then this headstand bench by Fittness is for you. Its sturdy design can hold your weight without slipping so you don’t have to worry about falling or breaking the bench. It is also foldable making it perfect for on the go yoga or easy storage at home. Get it now.

Best for Beginners

SISYAMA Fitness Yoga Headstand Chair

Stability and Easy Storage. It comes with a thick and wide cushion for the best stability and comfort when upside down. It also offers self-locking hooks that quickly come apart and condense the bench for easy storage.

What We Liked

If you’re new to trying headstand benches then this one by Sisyama is what you need. Thanks to its long and thick cushion, you don’t have to worry about hurting yourself while trying new moves. It keeps the pressure off the right places so you can use this headstand bench with ease. Get it here.

Most Versatile

Restrial Life Yoga Headstand Bench

Multi-Purpose Bench and Easy to Clean. Made with polyurethane leather that’s comfortable and easy to clean.

What We Liked: Having a multipurpose product is always great. It takes up less room and is easier than switching between a headstand bench and a yoga block. When you’re done just wipe off with ease to keep it clean. It can be used as a headstand bench when pulled apart and when it’s together it can be used as a yoga block. Buy it now.