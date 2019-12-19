Yoga is a trendy way to exercise with many different health benefits. In addition to improving your physical fitness and metabolism, yoga can also serve as a destresser. A full mind, body, and soul workout is provided through yoga, and helpful videos to get you started can be essential if you’re new to the game. The best yoga instructional videos for beginners are short yet informative. They provide an introduction to yoga fundamentals and concepts, as well as a number of different poses and routines you can try at home. If you are looking to get into the life-changing practice of yoga, have a look at our three top picks for beginners.

Best for Beginners

Namaste Yoga: The Complete First Season

Quickly Learn from a Master Yoga Instructor. Namaste Yoga teaches the traditions of Hatha/Vinyasa style yoga through 13 episodes. Each episode lasts 22 minutes for those who are new to yoga, or who are busy and short on time. These classes are exciting and manageable.

What We Liked:

The complete first season of Namaste Yoga is available to watch and follow from the convenience of your home, and it is more than just an exercise video as the yoga instruction walks you through ways to calm your mind, strengthen your body, and inspire your soul. The yoga instructional videos are led by master yoga teacher Kate Potter. She gives you 13 short, entry-level classes that highlight the art and practice of yoga. The background settings for the yoga instructional videos are incredible, as the footage is captured throughout the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. Also, advanced yoga practitioners can also learn a thing or two from Namaste Yoga. The Hatha/Vinyasa style yoga teaches concepts like Warrior III, Crane Arm Balance, and Revolved Triangle Pose.

Best for Mid-Age Adults

Gentle Yoga: 7 Beginning Yoga Practices for Mid-Life

Excellent Beginner Yoga Series for Mid-Life. The DVD program is segmented into three different practices based on time of day, as well as four separate routines in order to target parts of the mind or body. Footage is captured in Glacier National Park and led by the renowned and respected yoga specialist Jane Adams.

What We Liked:

These yoga practices for mid-life are designed specifically for individuals between the ages of 40 and 70. The yoga instructional videos help you improve strength and flexibility, balance, posture, and grace of movement. The series also incorporates the full yoga experience by teaching mind and body relaxation techniques. The DVD includes three sequences designed for specific parts of the day. The morning practice session seeks to produce energy and awaken your whole body, while the mid-day routine is designed to produce stress relief at work. The evening session is longer, and we felt it really helped us unwind from the day and improve our sleep habits. All in all, the videos introduce users to over 100 yoga poses and seven different routines. A great value and experience!

Best All Around

Yoga Boost: Beginner’s Yoga System for Men and Women

Starter Yoga Instruction Program That Works. This yoga workout DVD is designed for men and women of all ages. The first two programs introduce novices to yoga fundamentals, while the final two workouts help with weight loss and reducing stress.

What We Liked:

This program is designed for men and women no matter their stage of life. For instance, the yoga instruction is modified in the event you have trouble touching your toes. Consequently, there are zero painful postures. Too boot, there are no strange chants. We consider this "straightforward yoga" that can help you get fit, reduce stress, and soothe aching muscles. It's a customizable approach, and you can grow as you go. The DVD is broken down into four segments: fundamentals of yoga, muscle building, weight loss, and de-stressing. We enjoyed this well-rounded, thorough challenge and highly recommend it.