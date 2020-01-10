Whether you are heading to a yoga class or packing up afterward, the last thing you want is to be struggling with gathering up your mat, water bottle, towel, keys, and other items. Having a yoga mat bag that stores and organizes everything will help you maintain your sense of calm following your yoga workout. Here is our review of four different styles of bags on the market. Find the best yoga mat bag for you.

Most Spacious

Large Yoga Mat Gym Exercise Carrier Tote Bag

Roomy Tote. This large yoga tote bag can hold your yoga mat plus other accessories like yoga blocks, towels, and more.

What We Liked:

This roomy yoga tote bag is large enough to make carrying your yoga mat and accessories a breeze. Yoga mats that are up to 0.5 inches thick and 24-inches wide fit comfortably in this bag. It has one interior zippered pocket to store keys and other small items, but there is not an exterior pocket. The inside of the bag is easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth. The bag closes securely at the top with Velcro. This stylish bag comes in five different colors, each with its own unique image on the outside. It also has a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee. Get it here.

Most Versatile

Jambala Large Yoga Mat Bag Carrier and Socks Bundle

Accommodating One-Shoulder Bag. This large bag securely holds any sized yoga mat plus has three pockets to keep your other items and accessories safe and organized.

What We Liked:

This large one-shoulder bag has a roomy interior that’s able to store any size yoga mat. It comes with a strap to hold your yoga mat securely in place. Additionally, this bag can double as a gym bag, diaper bag, beach tote, and more thanks to its versatile design. It comes with a convenient card holder pocket, a large exterior pocket, and a large interior pocket that can store your water bottle. The bag comes with a lifetime guarantee and a free pair of yoga grip socks. Buy it now.

Most Stylish

Elenture Full-Zip Exercise Yoga Mat Carry Bag with Multi-Functional Storage Pockets

Stylish Full-Zip. This full-zip yoga carrying bag combines functionality with style, as it comes in over 20 different colors and designs. You’ll have your pick. Choose whatever matches your personal flair.

What We Liked:

This yoga bag will help you take your mat and essentials on the go in style. With more than 20 different colors and designs, you can find a bag that fits your personality. The full-zip design with adjustable shoulder strap can hold a yoga mat that is up to 26 inches wide and 6 inches in diameter. It will not fit ½ inch thick mats, however. It has a large expandable front pocket that can hold your keys, cell phone, wallet, and yoga socks. The high-quality canvas fabric is easy to wipe clean. Buy it now.

Most Affordable

Fit Spirit Exercise Yoga Mat Gym Bag with 2 Cargo Pockets

Full-Zip Yoga Bag for Less. This durable, full-zip yoga bag fits mats that are 24 inches wide and up to 6mm thick. It’s the most budget-friendly on our list.

What We Liked:

This full-zip yoga bag comes with two cargo pockets to allow you to easily take your mat and essentials, such as keys, wallet, and yoga socks. The durable canvas fabric is easy to wipe clean. It comes with an adjustable strap to make it simple for everyone to carry, regardless of your height. This bag will not hold mats that are ½ inch thick. It’s a great option if you’re looking for a quality, budget-friendly bag. Buy it here.

