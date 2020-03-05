The Best Yoga Mat Cleaners

Cleaning your yoga mat helps remove dirt, sweat, dust, and odors that can build with regular use. Fortunately, cleaning a mat isn’t hard, thanks to a selection of available cleaners. When shopping for a yoga mat cleaner, look for products that use natural ingredients, have a smell you enjoy, and don’t leave a residue on the mat. Depending on your preference, cleaners can come as a spray or a wipe. Having a clean yoga mat will give you peace of mind during your next session. Here are five different yoga mat cleaners so you can find the right one for you.

Best Kit with Microfiber Towel

ASUTRA Natural & Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner

Organic, Natural Yoga Mat Cleaning Spray. This cleaning spray uses organic and natural ingredients such as witch hazel, tea tree oil, and more to clean, disinfect, and refresh your yoga mat.

What We Liked

This yoga mat cleaning spray is biodegradable and uses natural, organic ingredients. The cleaning spray is non-toxic and safe for all mats and props. It cleans and disinfects the mat with natural ingredients like tea tree oil and witch hazel without leaving a slippery residue. The spray also comes with a free microfiber cleaning towel. This product is not tested on animals, and it is paraben-free, eco-friendly, and made in the USA. It uses natural essential oils for a light, pleasant scent. We liked that this cleaning spray is non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and comes with a free microfiber cleaning towel. Buy Now on Amazon.

Top Organic

Mind Over Lather 100% Natural Yoga Mat Cleaning Spray

All Natural with Lavender Mint Scent. This cleaning spray disinfects your yoga mat with natural ingredients and provides a light, refreshing lavender mint scent.

What We Liked

This non-toxic cleaning spray uses natural ingredients, including tea tree essential oil, witch hazel, and more, to disinfect your yoga mat and leave it residue-free. The spray has a light, refreshing lavender mint scent. It is safe to use on all styles of yoga mats and does not contain alcohol, which can dry out a mat. This environmentally safe product can also be used to freshen furniture, linen, or car upholstery. The spray comes in an eight-ounce bottle with a nozzle lock to prevent leaks. We liked that this cleaning spray is safe for all mats, residue-free, provides antibacterial and antiviral cleaning naturally, and has a nozzle lock to prevent leaks. Buy on Amazon.

Editors Choice

Manduka Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner

New Version! This all-purpose yoga mat cleaner is safe to use daily or for deep cleaning, and it has a fresh lavender scent.

What We Liked

This yoga mat cleaner is safe for all yoga mats. The spray can be used daily or for deep cleaning. It uses essential oils to provide a fresh, light lavender scent. The eight-ounce bottle can be recycled once it has been cleaned. This all-purpose mat wash contains certified organic essential oils, water, a vegetable oil-based surfactant to allow for a deeper clean, and phosphate-free chelating agents to help with cleaning. The wash does not leave a residue. We liked that this mat wash uses organic essential oils, can be used daily or for deep cleaning, and comes in a recyclable bottle. Pick Up Some at Amazon.

Best Biodegradable Wipes

Tidy Mat Yoga Mat Cleaner Wipes

Biodegradable, Non-Toxic. These biodegradable cleaning wipes are non-toxic, safe for all yoga mats, residue-free, and free of tea tree oil, making them pet-safe.

What We Liked

These yoga mat cleaning wipes safely remove dirt, sweat, and bacteria from all style yoga mats, leaving your mat looking and feeling clean. These wipes are made with natural ingredients and do not leave a residue on the mat. These wipes are non-toxic and 100 percent safe to use. Additionally, these wipes are free of tea tree oil, so they are safe to use around pets. The wipes have a pleasant, calming white lavender scent. The wipes are biodegradable, safe for the environment, and made in the USA. Each canister contains 30 wipes. We liked that these yoga mat cleaners are safe for the environment, pets, and clean your yoga mat with natural ingredients that leave a calming white lavender scent. Buy Today.

Most Versatile

Wipex Natural Gym & Fitness Equipment Wipes

Large-Sized and Made with Natural Ingredients. These fitness wipes use natural ingredients to clean a variety of fitness equipment, including yoga mats, stationary bikes, screens, chrome, glass, and more.

What We Liked

These fitness cleaning wipes are made with natural ingredients, including vinegar and lavender essential oil, allowing you to safely clean fitness equipment without using harsh ingredients like bleach or ammonia. These wipes have a refreshing scent and no harsh toxic fumes. The wipes are large (seven inches by seven inches) and come in a canister that fits easily in your workout bag or car cup holder. Each canister contains 75 wipes. We liked that these affordable, large fitness wipes work on a variety of surfaces, including yoga mats, and they clean with natural ingredients. Shop Today at Amazon.