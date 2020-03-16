Best Yoga Mat Sets

Whether you already have a yoga practice or are just a beginner starting to learn, you know how important having the right equipment is. A yoga mat set provides everything you need from bands for added resistance to a nice durable mat that will last you a long time and provide support. To find the perfect set you’ve been dreaming of, we have found the top yoga mat sets for you.Best for Beginners

Best for Beginners

Sivan Health and Fitness Yoga Set 6-Piece

Easy to Use Set. Comes with a ½ inch thick memory foam yoga mat with a ribbed non-slip surface for easy use during your yoga practice.

What We Liked

This set by Sivan Health and Fitness is perfect for a beginner to yoga for its simplicity as well as the comfort it provides. With no-frills products, you can hold beginner or advanced postures all while staying comfortable. You will have support to stay protected with the strap and blocks and feel comfortable on the memory foam. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best on a Budget

BalanceFrom GoYoga 7-Piece Set

Great Entry Level. Budget-Friendly and perfect if you're just starting out with yoga.

What We Liked

If you’re a yoga lover on a budget then check out this set by Balance From. It gives you more bang for your buck than any other set on this list while still providing you with quality yoga gear. Get it now.

Top Pick

Clever Yoga Yoga Set Kit 7-Piece

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Full Set and Long-Lasting. Clever Yoga's mat is made with eco-friendly high-density materials that won’t tear or fall apart.

What We Liked

If you do intense yoga moves every day then this is the set for you. This set is made with high-quality materials that won’t tear or degrade over time, making it perfect for everyday use. Every item is designed to last against strenuous use perfect for beginners or advanced yogis. It comes with durable straps and foam blocks that can withstand years of use. Buy it here.

Best Full Set

Live Infinitely Complete 6 Piece Yoga Set

Function and Comfort with Extras. This set comes with a dual-layered yoga mat for comfort and support while practicing yoga postures.

What We Liked

If you need a yoga mat set that will give you everything you need and then some, here is the set made by Live Infinitely. They have thought of everything with this set from a supportive mat, high-density foam blocks, a carrying case, and even a yoga how-to guide for beginners. It also provides a carrying case to take everything with you and a yoga guide for beginners. Pick it up today.

We hope you enjoyed our choices for the top yoga mat sets out there. Find your favorite and hit your next yoga session with purpose thanks to your perfect new set.