Best Yoga Tanks for Women

Yoga tanks are great to wear whether you’re lounging on your couch, running to the store, or going to a yoga class. But it’s important to remember that when you’re going to class, you should choose a top that is functional, not just comfortable. Most yoga tanks are fitted at the waist to prevent them from exposing your stomach when you do an inversion. The best ones are also stretchy and breathable. Want to make sure that you’re wearing the right yoga tank to your next class? Check out our guide to the best tanks out there.

Best Exaggerated Armhole

Icyzone Workout Tank Top

Great Design and Coverage. Designed to allow easy arm movement, this loose tank top has an extra-long bottom to keep everything covered.

What We Liked:

We loved how wide the armhole is on these tank tops because it allows for easy and free arm movement. The exaggerated armhole also gives you the chance to show off that new sports bra. Better yet, it runs long so you don’t need to worry about it sliding up between poses. The polyester-rayon blend is also sweat-wicking, so this is a great pick for hot yoga. Ding: This tank doesn’t hug your hips very well, so we don’t recommend it if you’re planning to do inversions. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Mesh Back

Mippo Women’s Cute Mesh Workout Clothes

Alternative to Open Back. This modest tank boasts soft and stretchy fabric and features a mesh back for coverage yet breathability.

What We Liked:

If you prefer a more modest fit than an open-backed tank, a mesh back is the perfect pick. These tanks provide ventilation and give a flirty peek of your sports bra. Available in 15 colors, this shirt is long and ties in the back, ensuring that it will be firmly on your hips no matter what pose you’re in. Better yet, the material is a modal and spandex blend, which makes it soft and breathable. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Open Back

OYANUS Women’s Workout Top

Be Cool with a Hot Design. The draped open back of this tank is as functional as it is flirty and will keep you cool during class.

What We Liked:

Most yoga tops have semi-open backs to keep you cool. This tank definitely delivers! Its super cute open back will show off your strappy sports bras and keep you cool even in the most intense hot yoga classes. It’s also stretchy, silky, and lightweight. Ding: This tank is short for a yoga top, so make sure you have on high waisted yoga pants underneath. Double ding: This top isn’t fitted at the waist, so we don’t recommend it if you plan to do inversions. Get it today.

Best Built-In Bra

COLO Women Yoga Tank Top

All-in-One Tank. Available in eight colors, this tank features a racerback and a built-in bra.

What We Liked:

This fashionable tank is made of a polyester-elastane blend that will stretch to closely fit your body. Our favorite part about this COLO top is that it comes with a built-in bra with removable pads. Because it is a fitted shirt, there is no need to worry about it riding up, even during a class with inversions. And the material is also quick-dry, making it perfect for hot yoga. Note: Because this shirt is designed to be form-fitting, order a size up if you prefer a looser fit. Get it today.

Best Loose Tank

Epic MMA Gear Flowy Racerback Tank Top

Plenty of Room and Comfort. Light and flowing, these racerback tanks are the perfect loose tank.

What We Liked:

Featuring a relaxed, draped design, these racerback tanks are a comfortable choice that is also supportive. If you prefer a shirt that isn’t form-fitting and tight, look no further. These light shirts are stretchy, but will not stick to your body during workouts. The racerback will let you show off your favorite sports bras as well. These tanks come in packs of three colors. Ding: This tank is not fitted at the bottom, so we don’t recommend it for routines with inversions. Get it today.