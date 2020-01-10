Best Yohimbine Supplements to Take Pre-Workout
Best for Improving Athletic Performance
PrimaForce Yohimbine Hcl
Lab Tested Potency. Each bottle contains 270 cellulose capsules of 2.5mg lab-tested yohimbine. Take it on an empty stomach before exercising to improve athletic performance, increase heart rate, and enhance every workout.
What We Liked:
Primaforce sends out their supplements to an independent lab for testing to make sure they're pharmaceutical grade. Their yohimbine supplement supports fat loss during exercise and improves sexual health, blood pressure, and heart health.
Highest Strength
Nutricost Yohimbine Hcl
Maintain a Healthy Body Weight. Gluten-free and non-GMO, each capsule contains 5mg of yohimbine Hcl. There are 240 capsules in each bottle, manufactured in an FDA registered facility. Burns stubborn fat and works as an appetite suppressant.
What We Liked:
Pair this supplement with fasted cardio for targeting troublesome fat areas. It's also useful for increasing energy, creating an effect that's similar to but stronger than caffeine.
Best Calorie Burner
Jacked Factory Yohimbine Extra Strength Supplement
Triple Certified Manufacturing. Jacked Factory guarantees no fillers in their 2.5mg vegetable-based capsules. Each bottle contains 270 pills. Taken on an empty stomach before a workout, this supplement allows you to exercise harder and longer, thanks to increased energy and focus.
What We Liked:
The extra-strength, improved purity of yohimbe bark extract enables you to take fewer pills while still seeing great results.
Best for Stacking Supplements
Team Six Supplements Alpha Yohimbine
Fast-Acting and Potent. These capsules contain 2mg of guaranteed 90 percent pure yohimbine, and there are 60 capsules in each bottle. Stacking this with other fat burning supplements increases adrenaline to intensify weight loss while still letting you build muscle.
What We Liked:
Team Six offers supplement stacks that work together to give you the most out of every workout by targeting fat while increasing energy and focus.
