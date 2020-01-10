Best Yohimbine Supplements to Take Pre-Workout

Yohimbine is perhaps best known as a treatment for low libido in men, but the botanical from Central Africa provides an assortment of benefits outside of the bedroom. Yohimbe, derived from the bark of evergreen trees, contains the chemical yohimbine, believed to open up blood vessels and improve circulation. Taken on an empty stomach before a workout, it increases energy and improves focus, similar to caffeine. While there are side effects at high dosages, administering the proper dose can trigger fat loss, improve training performance, and improve circulation. When shopping for the right yohimbine supplement to augment your workout, consider potency, dose, and the suggested use for the supplement.

Best for Improving Athletic Performance

PrimaForce Yohimbine Hcl

Lab Tested Potency. Each bottle contains 270 cellulose capsules of 2.5mg lab-tested yohimbine. Take it on an empty stomach before exercising to improve athletic performance, increase heart rate, and enhance every workout.

What We Liked:

Primaforce sends out their supplements to an independent lab for testing to make sure they’re pharmaceutical grade. Their yohimbine supplement supports fat loss during exercise and improves sexual health, blood pressure, and heart health. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Highest Strength

Nutricost Yohimbine Hcl

Maintain a Healthy Body Weight. Gluten-free and non-GMO, each capsule contains 5mg of yohimbine Hcl. There are 240 capsules in each bottle, manufactured in an FDA registered facility. Burns stubborn fat and works as an appetite suppressant.

What We Liked:

Pair this supplement with fasted cardio for targeting troublesome fat areas. It’s also useful for increasing energy, creating an effect that’s similar to but stronger than caffeine. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Calorie Burner

Jacked Factory Yohimbine Extra Strength Supplement

Triple Certified Manufacturing. Jacked Factory guarantees no fillers in their 2.5mg vegetable-based capsules. Each bottle contains 270 pills. Taken on an empty stomach before a workout, this supplement allows you to exercise harder and longer, thanks to increased energy and focus.

What We Liked:

The extra-strength, improved purity of yohimbe bark extract enables you to take fewer pills while still seeing great results. Buy it here.

Best for Stacking Supplements

Team Six Supplements Alpha Yohimbine

Fast-Acting and Potent. These capsules contain 2mg of guaranteed 90 percent pure yohimbine, and there are 60 capsules in each bottle. Stacking this with other fat burning supplements increases adrenaline to intensify weight loss while still letting you build muscle.

What We Liked:

Team Six offers supplement stacks that work together to give you the most out of every workout by targeting fat while increasing energy and focus. Get it now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.