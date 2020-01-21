Best Zip Up Hoodies for Women

Feeling chilly on your way to the studio? Add one of these cute and comfortable zip up hoodies to your yoga workout wardrobe. There’s a color and style for every yoga-loving lady, and you’ll find budget-friendly options as well. Below, you’ll discover our top women’s hoodies for exercise, lounging, or casual wear.

Best on a Budget

Hanes Women's Jersey Full Zip Hoodie

Zip Hoodie at an Affordable Price. This basic zippered hoodie comes in great color options at an unbeatable price. Expect ease of movement and comfort, too.

What We Liked:

This sold-color zippered hoodie is a thrifty wardrobe staple. We like the color options and kangaroo pockets. The t-shirt-like material is great for cool days, but we recommend a thicker hoodie if you’re looking for warmth. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Closet Essential

Gildan Women's Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

Soft, Simple Zippered Hoodie. This medium-weight zippered hoodie provides comfort and style at a great value.

What We Liked:

Though Gildan offers no frills, this zippered hoodie is all you need at a great price. Minimal and stylish, you’ll look and feel wonderful in it. We like the small but sufficient color options and soft material that’s fitting for cool, breezy mornings to or from workouts. Get it here.

Best for Curves

Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Full Zip Fleece Hoodie

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Solid Color Zip Hoodie in Plus Sizes. This drawstring-free comfy zippered hoodie is for all body shapes.

What We Liked:

No boxy sweats here! The side seams flatter your figure in this cozy hoodie that’s available in sizes for all body shapes. One complaint: Some of our testers found the sleeves preventatively tight for layering. Get it now.

Best Color Options

Sofra Women's Thin Cotton Zip Up Hoodie Jacket

Lightweight Zip Hoodie in Great Colors. Sofra’s zip hoodie feels comfy and warm on the way to the gym and looks great in any color.

What We Liked:

This lightweight zip hoodie is an ideal post-workout layer. The metal zipper-pull makes it a touch nicer than the basic zip sweatshirt, and we love the many bright color options. You’ll be able to pair these hoodies with a multitude of yoga pants and tops. Buy it now.