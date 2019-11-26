Comfortable Yoga Pillows

Yoga pillows are a great addition to all of your favorite poses, whether you’re using a long rectangular bolster or a pillow. These are often like normal pillows, but firmer, and are great at getting you to relax in your pose or for meditation. Think you need a yoga pillow but not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered. Check out our favorites below.

Best Rectangular Bolster

YogaAccessories Supportive Rectangular Yoga Bolster

Long and dense, this pillow is great for use supporting your back and legs.

What We Liked:

This pick is very dense and weighs six pounds, which makes it great for use in positions where you’d want it to be secure. And because it’s flat on its sides, it will easily support your legs and back. This pillow has two handles on either side so it can be easily carried and its case is removable for easy washing. Get it here.

Best Shape Choices

Seat of Your Soul Meditation Cushion

Available in circular, crescent, and rectangular shapes, this cushion has something for everyone.

What We Liked:

This buckwheat-filled cushion can be found in three shapes (circular, crescent, and rectangular) so you can pick the perfect one for you. The cushions are built solidly so you will have good resistance and it has a 100 percent money back guarantee. Additionally, the covers are removable and machine washable. Find it in seven colors. It's available here.

Best Embroidery

Peace Yoga Buckwheat Pillow

Beautifully embroidered in six designs, this cushion from Peace Yoga will bring you good vibes.

What We Liked:

Made specifically for use during meditation, this pillow is carefully balanced to boost you off the floor and prevent your limbs from going numb. We loved the bright embroidery designs, which bring the perfect pop of color to the room. It also includes a removable cotton cover and a convenient handle on the side. Buy it here.

Best Round Bolster

YogaAccessories Supportive Round Yoga Bolster

Available in 14 colors, this round bolster is great for supporting you during difficult poses.

What We Liked:

This round bolster is perfect for use during your yoga routine. It will easily relax and support you in difficult poses. It can even be used as a sleep aid for spine and leg support. It comes with a zipper cover that is machine washable and a handle on each side of the pillow for easy transportation. Find it in 14 colors. Get it today.