Cold season never seems to cease, but it ramps up in the colder months. Good nutrition and basic precautions-such as washing your hands often and keeping your distance from people wor are sick-can help, but they may not be enough to keep you from getting a late-winter illness. The good news is that if a cold or flu virus does strike, elderberry is a natural remedy that can speed up recovery. In lab studies, scientists have found that extracts of European elderberry work in two ways: They block the ability of various flu viruses to invade and infect cells, which stops the virus from replicating. And, they activate an immune response to fight the virus in cells that have already been infected.

Expert's Choice

Nature's Way Sambucus Elderberry Gummies

Tasty and Chewy. Herbal Supplement Chews with Vitamin C and Zinc, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, 60 Gummies.

What We Liked:

This immune system booster has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and is gluten-free and kosher certified. European black elderberries are used in these supplements, which are traditionally used as a winter remedy for immune support. Black elderberries are unique because they hold a higher level of naturally-occurring flavonoids; each serving delivers 50 mg of black elderberry extract, vitamin C and Zinc. These gummies will help stop your cold in its tracks so that you can carry on with a healthy, cough-free life. Get them here.

Runner Up

Amazing Grass Green Superfood Antioxidant

Organic, Plant-Based Antioxidant. Elderberry and Wheat Grass Powder for full body recovery, 8 servings of Fruits and Veggies per Scoop, Sweet Berry Flavor, all in 60 Servings.

What We Liked:

This powerful blend thoughtfully combines alkalizing farm fresh greens and wholesome fruits and veggies. There's also an antioxidant blend packed with 15,000 ORAC units per serving to help you feel amazing every day. Antioxidants with high ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) helps convert free radicals into harmless waste products that get eliminated from the body. The powder mixes easily in a cup, water bottle, or mug with no blender necessary. We loved the natural energizing properties in this elderberry mix. It also aids natural digestive function. Get it today.

Bargain

Havasu Nutrition Elderberry Gummies

All-Natural and Tasty. Raw materials are safety tested in the US to give you the healthiest product.

What We Liked:

Havasu's formula contains no preservatives, chemicals, artificial ingredients, or sugars so you can trust that you are using an all-natural supplement. This product is best for children because the gummies are sweet, but not overbearingly so and there's not a lot of sugar. The gummies are easy to travel with and help fight off foreign viruses. Itchy throats, sniffles, and headaches will be prevented with the ingestion of these gummies. Buy them today.