Four Best Mats Built for Exercise Equipment

A stationary bike should be just that – stationary. A sliding elliptical, rower, or any other piece of exercise equipment can damage the floor while also proving quite dangerous. An exercise equipment mat can provide reliable protection, and these four mats are designed to hold up against tearing and clean up easily. Choose from mats made of PVC, closed-cell foam, or vinyl-composite materials depending on your unique needs.

Top Pick

BalanceFrom GoFit Equipment Mat

No-Slip Pattern. The high-density PVC material on this mat saves floors from scratches and dents. Because each side has a different pattern, it not only keeps equipment in place, but it looks nice as well.

What We Liked

This 3-foot by 6.5-foot mat is big enough to provide protection against scratches from a treadmill or other equipment by keeping the machine in place. And, since it’s made of PVC, you can use it as a yoga or exercise mat as well. The non-slip surface of this high-density mat is easy to clean – just wipe with a moist cloth. On top of that, all genuine BalanceFrom products are covered by a 100 percent BalanceFrom satisfaction guarantee and two-year BalanceFrom Warranty. Get it here.

Best Closed-Cell Foam Mat

Stamina Fold-to-Fit Folding Equipment Mat

Soft and Strong. Closed-cell foam material provides protection from impact, eliminates vibration, and keeps away carpet fibers from finding their way into equipment.

What We Liked

The textured, non-slip pebble three-foot by seven-foot surface will reduce wear and tear on floors and equipment. Plus, its tough material won’t stain carpets, and it’s durable enough to hold up under hard workouts. Buy it now.

Best Lightweight Mat

Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Equipment Mat

Resilience Rolled Up. Storing a heavy-duty floor mat doesn’t have to be a heavy-duty problem. The Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Mat weighs less than two pounds, making it super easy to roll up for convenient, space-saving storage.

What We Liked

Waterproof, comfortable, and tough. That’s what you can expect when you roll out this tear-resistant, non-slip mat. It’s made with high-density PVC foam material that absorbs vibration in order to protect fitness equipment and floor surfaces from scratches. The material is also sweat-resistant and easy to clean. This mat is available in three sizes: Small (48 inches by 24 inches), Medium (78.7 inches by 35.5 inches), and Large (90.5 inches by 39.5 inches). Buy it here.

Most Durable

SuperMats Commercial-Grade Equipment Mat

Perfect Out of the Box. From the moment you unwrap the SuperMats Commercial-Grade Mat, you’ll notice something missing — there’s no odor or rolled edges. This heavyweight mat comes ready for action and is extremely durable.

What We Liked

This is one heavy-duty mat (25 pounds) that will handle any punishment you might throw its way. Built in the USA from solid vinyl composite materials without harmful chemicals or materials, it’s a fantastic solution to protect floors from treadmills, ellipticals, recumbent bikes, rowers, steppers, and other pieces of exercise equipment. This mat measures 3-foot by 8.5-foot, making it a convenient size for home workout rooms, too. Get it now.