Four Best Stability Balls for Home Workouts

These days, working out at home is more important than ever. But most of us don’t have the space or the money to build a complete home gym. That’s why stability half balls are such a great option. They’re one of the simplest and most effective ways to work the core and legs while improving balance. Add some resistance bands, and you can get a great full-body workout, too — all from a compact, lightweight piece of equipment that won’t clutter your home. Which stability ball is right for you? We cherry-picked four of our favorites to make it easy to choose. Whether you’re looking for the most affordable option or want something more advanced, one of these stability balls is sure to meet your needs.

Great Value

URBN Fit Balance Trainer Stability Ball with Resistance Bands, Pump and Workout Guide

Best Bang for the Buck. The UrbnFit Balance Trainer Stability Ball delivers a versatile home workout at a smart price.

What We Liked

We love the gym, but it’s great to have an at-home option, too. With the Urbn Fit Balance Ball, you can get a versatile, effective home workout without investing big bucks in equipment. This ball is durable, stable, and slip-resistant, and we love the price. One thing to note for yoga practitioners — this ball has a recessed center on the flat side that can make it difficult to hold single-leg poses. Get it now.

Best Overall

Pexmor Yoga Half Ball Balance Trainer Exercise Ball

Core Training Essential. The Pexmor Half Ball makes it easy to get a complete, effective core workout from the comfort of home.

What We Liked

The Pexmor stability half ball is a great mix of durability, versatility, and value. It’s cheaper than a BOSU, yet just as effective. Plus, it comes with a hand pump, foot pump, detachable resistant bands, and workout guide. Base is equipped with eight anti-skid feet, so this dome ball stays put while you workout. Holds up to 660 pounds, so it’s safe for a wide range of users. Buy it here.

Most Stylish

ATIVAFIT Half Ball Balance Trainer

Sleek Stability Ball. The Ativafit Half Ball Balance Trainer features a stylish, slip-resistant surface that looks great in your home.

What We Liked

Most exercise balls look like therapy equipment, but not this one. It has a decidedly stylish appearance that looks great in any home. The surface features anti-skid cloud texturing that allows you to work out without the worry of slipping. It holds up to 660 pounds and comes with detachable elastic bands and an air pump. If the generic, unattractive look of a typical balance ball gets you down, then this ball is the choice for you. Buy it now.

Best Weight Capacity

Newbona Balance Ball Trainer

Built for Users of All Shapes and Sizes. The Newbona Balance Ball Trainer’s superior weight capacity and durability make it ideal for users of all shapes and sizes.

What We Liked

Not everyone looks like the skinny fitness models commonly seen in advertising efforts. Most of us are working toward a goal and have a few pounds to lose. The Newbona Balance Ball holds up to 800 pounds, so even the heaviest user can feel confident when exercising with this piece of equipment. Plus, it’s easy to inflate and offers great value. Get it here.