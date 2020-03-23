Great High-Waisted Yoga Shorts

When it comes to yoga and exercise, the clothes we wear can make or break the experience. That’s why choosing the right clothes is super important. Some may like pants, leggings, crop tops, high-rise, low-rise, there's so many to choose from. Regardless, your yoga shorts should be comfortable and support your practice or workout routine. More importantly, we know that buying multiple pairs might break the bank so we've selected some good options that will fit your budget and still look great. Here are some top picks.

Great for Running

ODODOS High Waist Yoga Short

Run with Ease. These shorts are ideal for runners with two pockets to hold a cell phone, keys, or whatever you like.

What We Liked

The two pockets in these shorts make them perfect for running with your phone, keys or id. They're made of four-way stretchable and breathable fabric with a high waist for tummy control. The material shapes to your body for ease of movement, maximum comfort, and optimal moisture-wicking. Each pair comes with a 30-day 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee. Shop Today on Amazon.

Best Long Shorts

NIRLON Yoga Shorts (9")

Comfortable and Covering. Enjoy your favorite sports activities or yoga session with these extra long, super flexible shorts.

What We Liked

For those who want a little extra coverage but still want the freedom of exercising in shorts, these are perfect. They come just above the knee and contain a pocket for your cell phone or ID card. Made of stretchable material that moves effortlessly with you, they are ideal for stretching and yoga-based activities. Built-in tummy control allows you to exercise with complete confidence. Get Yours Today Amazon.

Summer Staple

ChinFun Yoga Shorts

Quick Dry Shorts. These yoga shorts are perfect for the hot days of summer or intense activities with their quick-dry technology.

What We Liked

If you need shorts for intense workouts or summer yoga sessions, these are the ones you want. Quick-drying technology transforms these shorts into breathable, sweat-free comfortable exercise gear. The cut is designed to hug the contour of your body for a sleek, streamlined look. A small pocket on either side will hold a smaller phone or ID cards. Four-way stretch material ensures maximum movement, no matter what position you are in from running to yoga. Buy Now on Amazon.

Best Short-Shorts

Kamo Fitness High Waist Athletic Yoga Shorts

Maximum Movement. If you want super short shorts that allow maximum movement, these are the pair for you.

What We Liked

These shorts fit like a second skin for maximum flex for sports such as yoga and dance. They are high-rise for ease of maneuvering, but will always stay in place and provide coverage. The fabric is four-way stretchable, true to size, non-see-through, and quickly dries to keep you comfortable. Shop Today.

All-Around

THE GYM PEOPLE High Waist Yoga Shorts

Exercise with Confidence. Breathable, quick-drying, comfortable and comes with a deep pocket.

What We Liked

For all shorts in this price range, you will have to balance some quality with price. These shorts will certainly serve you well, but may not be around for years. Check out the sizing chart to make sure you pick the right ones. It's reported they run a little big so think about sizing down. And people have had good experiences with the shorts that come in patterns because some people say that the material is a little sheer. Check them out on Amazon.