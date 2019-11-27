Great Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are a key tool for pilates and help you to stretch and strengthen your muscles. These bands often come in various different “strengths,” which provide different levels of resistance. The right resistance level will depend on your expertise and the workout you are doing. Interested in buying some resistance bands for pilates? Check out our guide to the best resistance bands on the market right now.

Most Versatile

MOKOSS Resistance Band

Longer and wider than most resistance bands, this pick can be used for almost every exercise.

What We Liked:

We loved the design of this band. At six inches wide and 59 inches long, it can be used in almost any pilates exercise, making it much more versatile than any other on our list. It comes in three different weights and is made of eco-friendly natural latex. It also comes with a warranty in case you aren’t satisfied. They're available now.

Best Loop Band

Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands

With five different levels of resistance, these loop bands will help you increase the effectiveness of your workouts.

What We Liked:

These colorful bands come in five different levels of resistance and are clearly marked. They are loop bands, which means that they are circular and can be used without needing to be held or tied in place. They’re also compact, making them perfect to throw in your gym bag. They even come with their own dedicated bag and an instruction manual to get you started. Get them now.

Best for Beginners

MVN Resistance Bands Set

With the instructions printed right on the bands, these resistance bands are great for beginners.

What We Liked:

These loop bands are perfect for beginners who may need some extra guidance. They come with a downloadable e-book explaining different exercises you can do and also have the instructions printed directly on the bands in case you forget. Each of the four bands has a different weight of resistance and is made of heavy-duty natural latex. Buy them now.

Thickest Band

Tribe Resistance Bands Set

These thick bands with double-walled latex are sure to last.

What We Liked:

We loved that these bands were so heavy-duty. They are made of double-walled latex that prevents them from snapping. Additionally, the clips on the end of the bands can be attached to the included attachments that are easier to grip than the slippery band itself. This set comes with five resistance bands of different weights, five attachments, and a bag to store it all in. Get them today.