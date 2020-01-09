Great Supplements for Allergy Relief

When seasonal allergies and congestion disrupt daily yoga practice, it’s impossible to focus on anything but sinus pressure during downward dog or a forward fold. Adding a natural antihistamine and an anti-inflammatory supplement can get you back on the mat without the harsh side effects from over-the-counter allergy treatments. Quercetin is an antioxidant found in vegetables, fruit, and tea. When selecting a supplement, consider the purity and amount of quercetin in each capsule.

Best Combo Supplement

NOW Supplements, Quercetin with Bromelain

Year-Round Immunity. Quercetin promotes healthy respiratory function, and bromelain supports immune systems throughout seasonal changes. Each capsule contains 800mg of quercetin and 165mg of bromelain. The bottle contains 120 capsules.

What We Liked:

Combining these two supplements is ideal for treating inflammatory conditions, such as seasonal allergies and asthma.

Best for Seasonal Allergies

Nutriessence Quercetin

Healthy Immune Response. Get 200 capsules of 500mg quercetin with this bottle, made in an FDA-approved facility in the USA. It works in the early stages of an allergic reaction to stabilize histamine-releasing cells.

What We Liked:

Besides anti-inflammatory and antihistamine benefits, the supplement also works to protect the body against cell damage from free radicals. Buy it now.

Highest Level of Purity

toniq Ultra High Strength Quercetin

High Strength and Better Absorption. This supplement is made from japonica leaf using patented extraction methods for 95 percent pure quercetin in 1000mg pills. The bottle contains 120 vegetable capsules. It is effective in the treatment of seasonal allergies and inflammation, and it provides improved circulation.

What We Liked:

You can get the same benefits with fewer pills, thanks to the improved purity and higher dosage. It’s the dihydrate form of the supplement, which is more concentrated and water soluble, so you simply pass whatever your body doesn’t use. Buy it here.

Best Cardiovascular Support

Jarrow Formulas Quercetin

Biologically Active Antioxidants. The bottle contains 100 capsules of 500mg quercetin. The supplement comes in its anhydrous form, which is more concentrated than the dihydrate form. It has cardioprotective properties, such as inhibiting LDL oxidation.

What We Liked:

While you can consume quercetin from vegetables, tea, wine, and fruit, this supplement provides concentrated antioxidant benefits. Great for supporting cardiovascular health and treating hypertension and diabetes. Buy it here.

