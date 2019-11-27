Great Yoga Gloves

Yoga gloves are a great addition if you’ve noticed yourself slipping during your routine. These breathable gloves have gripping technology to keep you anchored in place while you hold your pose so that you can focus on your breathing instead. Most yoga gloves are fingerless so that you can still stretch your fingers and enjoy the feel of the mat beneath you. Think you should invest in some yoga gloves? Look no further; we’ve rounded up a list of our favorites.

Most Comfortable

YogaPaws SkinThin Yoga Gloves

With a full layer of rubber, these gloves will make sure you never slide around on your mat again.

What We Liked:

These gloves were designed especially for yogis. Instead of using gripping dots, these gloves use a full layer of rubber to ensure that you never slip again. The interior of these gloves is lined with terry, which will wick away moisture. The top of the gloves has a breathable mesh, which will keep you cool. Find them in six colors. Get these here.

Best Cotton Blend

Stargoods Yoga Gloves

The breathable cotton blend of these gloves will keep you cool even in hot yoga class.

What We Liked:

These yoga gloves were designed to be breathable and use a cotton blend meant to allow airflow and keep you from getting stuffy. And with plenty of grippy dots, you should feel secure in your poses while using these gloves. They come in a bundle with four colors, a yoga strap, and a bag for easy storage. Get them here.

Best Grip Pattern

Gaiam Yoga Gloves

Available in three colors, these gloves have a fun grippy dot design.

What We Liked:

We loved the fun that Gaiam had in designing the pattern for the grippy dots on these gloves. There are plenty of dots, so you shouldn’t have any trouble getting a grip when you’re wearing these gloves. The material, a cotton-nylon-elastane blend, is made to be stretchy so you won’t feel bogged down by these gloves. They're available today.

Best Ventilation

Fit Active Sports Ventilated Gloves

Made to be light and airy, these gloves are an especially great choice for hot yoga.

What We Liked:

These gloves are secured by a wrist wrap and a wrap around the fingers, both of which can be adjusted for your comfort. But our favorite thing about them was their open back and palm ventilation, which will keep you from feeling clammy (especially during hot yoga). These gloves have extra grip built into the palms and fingers. And if for some reason you don’t like them, Fit Active Sports promises to give you a refund. Get them today.