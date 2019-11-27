Great Yoga Gloves
Most Comfortable
YogaPaws SkinThin Yoga Gloves
With a full layer of rubber, these gloves will make sure you never slide around on your mat again.
What We Liked:
These gloves were designed especially for yogis. Instead of using gripping dots, these gloves use a full layer of rubber to ensure that you never slip again. The interior of these gloves is lined with terry, which will wick away moisture. The top of the gloves has a breathable mesh, which will keep you cool. Find them in six colors. Get these here.
Best Cotton Blend
Stargoods Yoga Gloves
The breathable cotton blend of these gloves will keep you cool even in hot yoga class.
What We Liked:
These yoga gloves were designed to be breathable and use a cotton blend meant to allow airflow and keep you from getting stuffy. And with plenty of grippy dots, you should feel secure in your poses while using these gloves. They come in a bundle with four colors, a yoga strap, and a bag for easy storage. Get them here.
Best Grip Pattern
Gaiam Yoga Gloves
Available in three colors, these gloves have a fun grippy dot design.
What We Liked:
We loved the fun that Gaiam had in designing the pattern for the grippy dots on these gloves. There are plenty of dots, so you shouldn’t have any trouble getting a grip when you’re wearing these gloves. The material, a cotton-nylon-elastane blend, is made to be stretchy so you won’t feel bogged down by these gloves. They're available today.
Best Ventilation
Fit Active Sports Ventilated Gloves
Made to be light and airy, these gloves are an especially great choice for hot yoga.
What We Liked:
These gloves are secured by a wrist wrap and a wrap around the fingers, both of which can be adjusted for your comfort. But our favorite thing about them was their open back and palm ventilation, which will keep you from feeling clammy (especially during hot yoga). These gloves have extra grip built into the palms and fingers. And if for some reason you don’t like them, Fit Active Sports promises to give you a refund. Get them today.