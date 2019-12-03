Holistic Colds & Flu Remedies for Kids

Holistic paediatrician Elisa Song, MD, has been helping parents navigate cold and flu seasons for years. The mother to two daughters and founder of Whole Family Wellness clinic in Belmont, California, Song knows a thing or two about preventing and treating nasty bugs. “As the cold and flu season approaches, every parent wants to know the same thing,” says Song. “What can I do to boost my child’s immune system?” In addition to common sense measures, such as eliminating junk food from your child’s diet and making sure sleep is a priority, Song has found that certain remedies give a child’s body “that extra defense to more effectively ward off and fight colds and flus.” Here are four of her favorites—be sure to stock up on them now!

Expert Choice

American Health Kids Sticks Multivitamin & Mineral Supplement

Vitamin C. These sticks are packed with vitamin C and other minerals that easily dissolve in water or juice; your kids won't even taste the vitamin flavor.

What We Liked:

If your child holds a grudge against taking vitamins, then this product is for you. The vitamins and minerals come in a powder form in packets (sticks). Just pour the mixture into water or juice, stir, and enjoy. It dissolves easily and the taste is subtle. "Studies on vitamin C for cold and flu prevention have yielded mixed results," says Song. Even so, she believes the vitamin’s powerful antioxidant activity plays a vital role in helping the body ward off and deal with infections. Your child will be protected against germs without even realizing they are consuming vitamins and minerals. Get it today.

Contender

Boiron Oscillococcinum

Oscillococcinum. This is a homeopathic medicine designed to prevent or reduce the duration of the flu. “I also give my kids one vial of Oscillococcinum before or right after any known ‘germfest’— birthday parties, plane travel, etc.,” says Song.

What We Liked:

Going on a trip? Have a school recital? Big homework assignments due soon? It seems that kids get sick at the most inconvenient times. If you start noticing any headaches, fevers, chills, fatigue, or body aches in your child then it may be time to take some of Boiron's Oscillococcinum. Don't let the name turn you away, this stuff really works. The homeopathic medicine dissolves quickly if you place the pellets under your tongue. People of all ages, three years and older, use and love this product. Get the family pack here.

Runner up

ChildLife First Defense

Arabinogalactan. This natural extract from the larch tree is a little-known secret weapon for enhancing “natural killer cell” and macrophage activity—both critical to a healthy immune response.

What We Liked:

Song recommends the powder in her practice, dissolved in a drink or smoothie. Use ½–1 teaspoon two times daily. First Defense has researched and hand-selected herbs and minerals that are known to help support your child’s body’s healthy immune response. Does your child have trouble taking vitamins? Rest assured that this supplement is easy to take on its own or mixed into a yummy juice. A cold that usually lasts a week will be shortened to three days with this unique formula.

Best for Congestion

Kid’s Xlear Saline Nasal Spray

Nasal Spray. This saline nasal spray is made with xylitol, a sugar alcohol that has antimicrobial properties.

What We Liked:

“One of the most preventive things you can do is to irrigate nasal passages with Xlear nasal spray at the end of every day, and after any potential exposure (work, school, playgroups, plane travel, etc.),” says Song. You don't want your kids being held back on the playground because of congestion. The patented solution with Xylitol reduces tissue inflammation and naturally opens airways so that your kids get quick relief. The main ingredient is all-natural; it's pretty much like soap for your kid's nose. Get it today.