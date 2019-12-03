Men's Vitamin Supplements

It’s important to regularly take vitamin supplements to ensure that you are at your healthiest. Designed for men, the daily pills in this list will provide many of the same benefits as women’s supplements, including a healthy immune system to keep you from catching illnesses.

Best for Men 50 and Up

Garden of Life Multivitamin

What We Liked:

The formula of these multivitamins are made specifically for men 50 and older and promotes heart health, blood pressure, energy, eye health, memory, prostate health, and digestion. The formula is made of a blend of 23 organic whole fruits and vegetables and is vegetarian and non-GMO. In these multivitamins, you will find live probiotics and enzymes, lycopene, selenium, zinc, and vitamins B and E. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Whole Food Vitamin

Vitafusion Organic Gummy Multivitamin

What We Liked:

These vitamins are made with no artificial additives for a natural boost. They will promote prostate health, healthy metabolisms, high energy, and heart health. The formula is made of 10 different vitamins and minerals and is vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. The strawberry flavors make the gummies tasty and easy to eat. You'll be looking forward to taking your vitamins with these gummies at the ready. Available here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for the Heart

Nature Made Multi for Him

What We Liked:

This supplement has added Omega-3s to promote a healthy heart and vitality for men on the go. The Omega-3s will prevent the formation of harmful blood clots and plaque in your arteries. It also helps to promote prostate health, gut health, healthy stress response, and eye health. It’s made entirely of nutritious and whole foods, so you can rest assured that it is vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free. Nature Made comes in strawberry, lemon, and orange flavors so you have a variety of flavors daily. Buy it here.