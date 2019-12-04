Going on vacation is something we usually look forward to, but travel can present its own challenges, and unfamiliar activities can leave you sore, achy, tired, or even sick. Luckily, there are simple ways to treat most common travel-related complaints. A natural medicine chest filled with just a few herbs can help you enjoy the trip. To treat minor injuries yourself, arnica can be taken internally as a homeopathic remedy. It reduces swelling and bruising and decreases the effects of trauma, which helps the body heal. To speed recovery further, apply arnica gel on sore or bruised areas (but not on open wounds).

Expert Choice

Boiron

Natural and Easy Relief. The non-greasy, water-based formula absorbs quickly, is unscented and paraben-free.

What We Liked:

Homeopathic medicine uses highly diluted biological, botanical, or mineral substances to relieve symptoms. Boiron's tablets, pellets, and topical treatments work with your body without the risk of contraindications, or known drug interactions. Boiron is an independent pharmaceutical laboratory that prides itself on quality manufacturing and responsible environmental practices since 1932. The gel is quickly absorbed into the body and relieves pain quickly. Get it today.

Contender

Miracle Plus Arnica Bruise Cream

For Bruising, Swelling and Discoloration. The non-greasy formula absorbs quickly and efficiently into the skin to immediately reduce pain.

What We Liked:

Made with Vitamin K to help strengthen skin to encourage rapid fading and healing of bruises. L-Arginine and Horse Chestnut helps to speed up recovery by supporting healthy circulation with its anti-inflammatory and circulation-boosting properties. Gently massage onto distressed skin to encourage a speedy recovery. The container makes the product easy to access for a fast relief. We love the moisturizing properties of Miracle Plus. Get it today.

Also Consider

Boiron Arnica Montana

Great Bargain. These non-drowsy pellets are easy to take and absorb fast to relieve swelling and bruising.

What We Liked:

Arnicare pellets provide general pain relief and may be combined with an Arnicare topical for targeted relief. The pellets quickly dissolve under the tongue; no water or chewing required. There are three tubes with 80 pellets in each tube. The potency is 30C, so you'll feel calm and healed quickly. Boiron has other potency options for you to choose what's best for you. This product even includes a free tube! Get it today.