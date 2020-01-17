Whether you’re recovering from an injury or working to improve your strength, resistance bands can be used to target specific muscles for effective results. Resistance bands offer a cost-effective way to exercise both at home and on the road. They are safe for all ages, as exercises can easily be adjusted to accommodate any fitness level. Resistance band handles provide improved grip, consistent force, and ease of motion. Design, material, and functionality are all important factors to take into consideration when choosing a resistance band.We’ve reviewed five great resistance bands on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Most Durable

TheFitLife Exercise Resistance Bands with Handles

Durable Exercise Resistance Bands. Exercise resistance bands made of anti-snap latex for long-term durability.

What We Liked:

TheFitLife Exercise Resistance Bands with Handles come with five bands, a sturdy door anchor, and larger straps and handles, allowing the entire family to incorporate the resistance bands into weekly workouts. We were able to use the large, foam handles without any slipping grip. The ability to stack bands for increased intensity fit perfectly into our workout plans. The bands were easy to use, easy to store, and durable enough to withstand multiple users in a single household. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Versatile

Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set

Versatile Resistance Band Set. Resistance band set designed with detachable handles to provide versatile workout options.

What We Liked:

The Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set comes with five bands that, when stacked, can create up to 75 pounds of resistance. We fell in love with the versatility of these bands. The easy-to-use metal clipping system allowed quick transitions between different exercises by simply clipping and unclipping the handles to the bands needed. We found the exercise chart helpful for recommendations and tracking progress. We replaced our hand weights with this compact set. Buy them here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Great Price

Tribe Resistance Bands Set

Affordable Set of Resistance Bands. Quality resistance band set that comes with stackable bands and accessories, offered at a great price.

What We Liked:

The Tribe Resistance Bands Set includes five stackable bands, a door anchor, ankle straps, and a carrying bag. We got an incredible workout with the use of the durable door anchor. The bands felt strong and smooth throughout exercises. We liked the ability to stack the bands for increased resistance, with the color coded bands and large carabiners making it easy to set up correctly. We took advantage of the online exercise book and scored some new exercises to add to our repertoire. Buy them here.

Great Quality

SPRI Exertube Resistance Bands

Durable Resistance Band with Handles. Heavy-duty resistance band with handles designed to withstand the wear and tear of vigorous workouts.

What We Liked:

The SPRI Exertube Resistance Bands can be rolled up and easily stored in a gym bag. We loved the mobility of this heavy-duty band. We were able to use it at home and easily tuck it into a travel bag when on the road. The band gave us great resistance, and the handles were both comfortable and durable. Get it here.

Most Resistance

Whatafit Resistance Bands Set

Set of High Resistance Bands. Resistance band set with multiple bands that can be combined to provide up to 150 pounds of intensity.

What We Liked:

The Whatafit Resistance Bands Set comes with 11 pieces. We found the latex bands strong and durable. We were impressed with their max intensity at 150 pounds when combined, providing lots of room for strength training goals. The handles were comfortable, and the ankle straps stayed in place throughout exercise movement. Buy it now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.