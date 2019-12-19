The Best Alarm Clocks

An alarm clock can be more than just a harsh ringtone blasting on your phone—and the right alarm might just help you sleep more soundly and wake up feeling more refreshed. Options such as sunrise alarm clocks gradually increase in brightness to help you wake up more naturally, and children’s trainer alarm clocks can help to teach your little ones when it’s time for bed. We’ve rounded up five of our favorite alarm clocks to help you find a great one to add to your home. Whether you’re looking for a clinically backed sunrise simulation, a widely adjustable alarm, a kids’ trainer alarm, or a budget-friendly option, there’s a great choice here for you.

Best Clinically Backed

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Colored Sunrise Simulation and Sunset Fading Night Light

Trusted Sunrise and Sunset Simulation. Backed by clinical research to help users wake up more naturally, this Philips alarm clock features a well-trusted sunrise simulation as well as a dimming sunset fading light.

What We Liked:

Research conducted by independent facilities found that 90% of users reported being able to wake up more naturally. So, if you’re looking for a trusted alarm clock that offers the benefits of both a colored sunrise simulation alarm as well as a dimming, sunset-simulating light, this Philips alarm clock is an excellent choice. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Children’s Alarm Clock

LittleHippo Mella Ready to Rise Children’s Trainer Alarm Clock

Sleep Trainer and Night Light. As the only alarm clock included here that is specifically designed for children, the LittleHippo Mella clock is an excellent clock for helping to teach your little ones when it’s time for bed and time to wake up.

What We Liked:

If your biggest obstacle to a long and restful night’s sleep is the restlessness of your young kids, then this LittleHippo Mella clock is worth checking out. Using playful colors and facial expressions, this clock aims to help children get more sleep—so you can finally catch more ZZZs too. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Value

hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock

Affordable Sunrise Clock. Boasting a gradual sunrise alarm and sleep timer with sunset simulation, the hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock offers the features desired in a sunrise alarm, at a fraction of the cost of many other options out there.

What We Liked:

For a budget-friendly sunrise alarm clock that still boasts an impressive range of features—including 8 colorful light options and a sunset simulation—this hOmeLabs is an excellent choice. Buy it here.

Most Adjustable

HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock

Many Colors and Brightness Levels. Offering 7 unique colors and 20 different brightness levels, this HeimVision clock is the most adjustable sunrise alarm clock on the list—perfect for those who want to experiment widely to find what works best.

What We Liked:

If you’re eager to test out a range of different brightness levels and different display colors, this HeimVision sunrise alarm clock is the best choice, as it allows for wide adjustability to help you find the right combination for you. Buy it here.