The Best All Natural Body Washes

Incorporating a great body wash into your shower or bath routine can make your morning or evening more enjoyable. From relaxing scents to nourishing essential oils to detoxifying vitamins, all-natural body wash has a range of benefits. If you’ve yet to find an all-natural body wash that fits your needs, consider one of these five options. Each all natural body wash on our list offers unique benefits to make bathing relaxing and leaves you feeling clean and fresh.

Best Mild Scent

Puracy Natural Body Wash

Save room in the shower with this body wash that everyone in the family will enjoy

What We Liked:

This unisex body wash is lightly scented with citrus and sea salt, for a clean and energizing smell that works for just about anyone. You get two, 16-ounce bottles with each purchase, so you can stock two showers for one price. The vegan blend contains no gluten, sulfates, perfumes or dyes. Get it now.

Best for Specialized Skin Needs

ArtNaturals Tea Tree Body and Foot Wash

Acne? Athlete’s Foot? Eczema? This Body Wash Fights it All. Address your skin’s needs the natural way.

What We Liked:

You don’t have to use chemical blends on your skin just to take care of a common skin issue like jock itch or foot fungus. Tea tree oil fights conditions like these fast, with its bacteria-fighting power. Tea tree oil is one of the main ingredients in this all-natural body wash, making it a great choice for those suffering from common skin issues. Buy it here.

Best for Dry Skin

The Seaweed Bath Co. Body Wash

Hydrate, Replenish and Detoxify Skin with 65+ Vitamins and Minerals. Leave the shower a new person, thanks to this moisturizing body wash.

What We Liked:

This body wash is packed with benefits, thanks to its 65+ vitamins and minerals. The ingredients include algae, for antioxidants, as well as aloe vera, coconut oil and Hawaiian kukui oil. This vegan, cruelty-free body wash is also gluten-free. Buy it here.

Best for Itchy Skin

Handcraft Antifungal Tea Tree Oil Body Wash and Foot Wash

Beat the Itch with Body Wash. A huge bottle of this body wash ensures you’re itch-free for weeks

What We Liked:

While some tea tree oil body washes fight a range of skin conditions, this professional-grade tea tree oil option focuses on skin conditions that result in itching, and the extra-strength formula guarantees to soothe and repair skin. Thanks to the huge bottle size, too, you can rest assured that you’ll be itch-free for weeks. You can soothe skin irritation and feel clean with this body wash. Get it now.

Best Budget

Renpure Lavender & Honey Body Wash

Smell Great and Feel Good, for Less. You don’t have to spend tons of money on all-natural body wash.

What We Liked:

This body wash costs about the same as a cup of coffee, making it an easy pick for those seeking body wash on a budget. The plant-based formula incorporates tea tree oil, Argan oil, shea butter and coconut, for a nourishing and hydrating wash that smells sweet and relaxing. Buy it today.