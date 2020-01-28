The Best All Natural Eye Shadow Palette
Best for Beginners
Honest Beauty Eyeshadow Palette
Start Building Your Eyeshadow Collection with These 10 Basic Shades. If your eyeshadow collection is on the small side, consider this palette, which gets down to the basics
What We Liked:
The Honest Beauty eyeshadow palette comes with 10 basic shades that are great starter options for those with few or no palettes currently. You get a range of matte and shimmer shades, both light and dark colors that make creating a variety of looks easy. The ingredients list includes no talc, mineral oil, silicone, paraffin, parabens or petrolatum. Get it here.
Best Refillable Palette
Honeybee Gardens 'Skinny Dip' Refillable Eye Shadow Palette
Mix and Match Your Favorite Hues. High-quality eyeshadow options in a refillable tray
What We Liked:
Many eyeshadow palettes come with predetermined shades, but with this option from Honeybee Gardens, you can mix and match your favorite shades to create a palette that’s exactly what you want. The starter palette comes with four light pink shades, but since the palette is refillable, you just pick other trays that you want from the brand’s online collection and then swap out hues as desired. All options are highly pigmented and very blend-able. Get it now.
Best for the Pros
Matte Eyeshadow Palette from FindinBeauty
Go Bold or Go Home. Pro makeup fans will have tons of fun with this vibrant palette
What We Liked:
If you know your way around a makeup palette then you’ll have no trouble whatsoever putting together awesome looks with this bold eyeshadow palette that might intimidate beginning users. The all-matte vegan shades range from neon green to a startling orange. Get it now.
Editor’s Choice
Cleof Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette
Long lasting chocolate eyeshadow. A palette of well pigmented mattes and shimmers, that is long lasting and easily blendable.
What We Liked:
This palette from Cleof looks and smells like chocolate. This palette includes neutrals, nudes, natural, bronze and smoky shades to create natural or dramatic eye looks. Made with premium vegan ingredients the shadows are highly pigmented, long lasting and easy to blend. Buy it here.
Best for Ease-of-Use
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Origin Eye Shadow Palette
Make Your Morning Routine That Much Easier. Don’t spend minutes in the morning deciding which eyeshadow to use
What We Liked:
Some makeup wearers like having a signature look that they do every single day. For those wearers, this palette is a great option, as it gives you three shadows that combine for a single look. Just swipe the darker color into your crease, the shimmery hue over the base of your lid and the lighter hue around the edges of your eye for a quick, gorgeous look. Buy it now.