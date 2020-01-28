The Best All Natural Eye Shadow Palette

If you love watching makeup tutorials on YouTube and swooning over the latest looks from your favorite makeup artists on Instagram, you may have realized that finding long-lasting chemical free make-up can be a challenge. Even eyeshadow, which seems like a relatively straightforward product, is often made from an unpronounceable chemical ingredients. You don’t have to give up makeup if you’re trying to live an organic, natural lifestyle. You can find organic, all-natural eye shadow palettes that are just as good as anything from the big brands. Here are five palettes to start.

Best for Beginners

Honest Beauty Eyeshadow Palette

Start Building Your Eyeshadow Collection with These 10 Basic Shades. If your eyeshadow collection is on the small side, consider this palette, which gets down to the basics

What We Liked:

The Honest Beauty eyeshadow palette comes with 10 basic shades that are great starter options for those with few or no palettes currently. You get a range of matte and shimmer shades, both light and dark colors that make creating a variety of looks easy. The ingredients list includes no talc, mineral oil, silicone, paraffin, parabens or petrolatum. Get it here.

Best Refillable Palette

Honeybee Gardens 'Skinny Dip' Refillable Eye Shadow Palette

Mix and Match Your Favorite Hues. High-quality eyeshadow options in a refillable tray

What We Liked:

Many eyeshadow palettes come with predetermined shades, but with this option from Honeybee Gardens, you can mix and match your favorite shades to create a palette that’s exactly what you want. The starter palette comes with four light pink shades, but since the palette is refillable, you just pick other trays that you want from the brand’s online collection and then swap out hues as desired. All options are highly pigmented and very blend-able. Get it now.

Best for the Pros

Matte Eyeshadow Palette from FindinBeauty

Go Bold or Go Home. Pro makeup fans will have tons of fun with this vibrant palette

What We Liked:

If you know your way around a makeup palette then you’ll have no trouble whatsoever putting together awesome looks with this bold eyeshadow palette that might intimidate beginning users. The all-matte vegan shades range from neon green to a startling orange. Get it now.

Editor’s Choice

Cleof Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette

Long lasting chocolate eyeshadow. A palette of well pigmented mattes and shimmers, that is long lasting and easily blendable.

What We Liked:

This palette from Cleof looks and smells like chocolate. This palette includes neutrals, nudes, natural, bronze and smoky shades to create natural or dramatic eye looks. Made with premium vegan ingredients the shadows are highly pigmented, long lasting and easy to blend. Buy it here.

Best for Ease-of-Use

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Origin Eye Shadow Palette

Make Your Morning Routine That Much Easier. Don’t spend minutes in the morning deciding which eyeshadow to use

What We Liked:

Some makeup wearers like having a signature look that they do every single day. For those wearers, this palette is a great option, as it gives you three shadows that combine for a single look. Just swipe the darker color into your crease, the shimmery hue over the base of your lid and the lighter hue around the edges of your eye for a quick, gorgeous look. Buy it now.