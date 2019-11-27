Athletic sandals are one of our favorite shoes because they are so flexible and light. They’re great to slip on before and after yoga class and for your general everyday use, but they’re also sturdy enough to wear on a hike. Most athletic sandals are also waterproof, making them great for trips to the beach.Interested in buying a pair for yourself? Check out our guide to the best athletic sandals on the market right now.

Best Toe Coverage

Keen Women’s Rose Sandal

Featuring a rubber toe, these sturdy sandals are an all-around good choice.

What We Liked:

Our favorite part about these sandals is that they included a rubber toe cover to protect your toes. This is especially helpful if you hope to wear these sandals while hiking. They have a flexible rubber sole and a natural lift for the heel. Additionally, they have decent tread and are machine washable. Available in seven colors. Ding: The ankle strap is not adjustable. Buy them here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Tread

Viakix Hiking Sandals

With a deep tread and adjustable straps, you can count on these sandals to last.

What We Liked:

Vizkix’s hiking sandals are made with a deep and sturdy tread that will last. We also loved that the straps were adjustable, ensuring a comfortable fit. These sandals would be great for the beach because they are waterproof and lightweight. These hand-crafted sandals suit a trip to the movies or a hike. Available in four colors. Ding: Not available in half sizes. They're available here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Colorful

Chaco Women’s Athletic Sandal

Available in 22 different patterns and colors, these sandals from Chaco are a classic favorite.

What We Liked:

With 22 different fun patterns and colors to choose from, you’ll easily find a pair of these Chaco sandals that will reflect your personality. Fully adjustable for your comfort, these sandals have a natural heel rise that will support your arch. The rubber sole is also flexible, which will ensure that the sandal moves easily with you. Get them today.

Best Arch Support

Skechers Women’s Reggae-Zig Sandals

With sturdy arch support, these sandals were made with long days in mind.

What We Liked:

It’s difficult to wear sandals without arch support all day, but you won’t have that problem with these athletic sandals from Sketchers. With an adjustable strap, you can rest easy knowing that these sandals will be comfortable all day. The sole is even cushioned and contoured to fit your foot. Available in five colors. Buy it today.

Best Slip-On

Crocs Women’s LiteRide Sandal

Flexible and easy to slip on, these sandals are great for use around the house and at the pool.

What We Liked:

These light athletic sandals from Crocs are made of flexible and soft material. Because of the material and the stretchy straps, they are easy to slip on and very comfortable. However, the material made to make these sandals is not sturdy enough to be used extensively off the beaten path. Available in seven colors. Buy them today.