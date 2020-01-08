The Best Baby Swings

Baby swings mimic the soothing rocking motion that makes babies feel safe and loved. Baby swings can calm and entertain your infant and give you a few minutes to unwind and relax as well. Having the right baby swing at your disposal can be a godsend. Check out these five baby swings that each offer something different in terms of form, style and price, but that all perform the same much-appreciated function: keeping your baby happy, longer.

Best Value

Graco Simple Sway Baby Swing

Enjoy the Perks of a Baby Swing Without Spending a Ton of Cash. Parents not yet familiar with the pros of using a baby swing will find this budget-friendly option a great introduction.

What We Liked:

The Graco Simple Sway Baby Swing is basic and budget-friendly The swing is durable and was a much-appreciated household helper. This swing includes two speed settings and a plug-in option for home use and batteries for on the go. We liked that the swing's headrest is removable, making the swing easy to wipe down and clean. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for All the Perks

Fisher-Price Woodsy Wonders 2-in-1 Deluxe Cradle 'n Swing

This Swing Can Do it All. With a range of settings and extra features, the Fisher-Price Woodsy Wonders 2-in-1 Deluxe Cradle 'n Swing offers music, soothing vibration and two swinging motions.

What We Liked:

The Fisher-Price Woodsy Wonders swing allows parents to choose from two swinging motions; side to side or head to toe, six swing speeds, a calming vibration setting and 16 songs and sound settings. With all of those amazing features; this swing can providethe optimum swinging experience for your baby. We liked the motorized mobile that features three animal toys and both the seat pad and the head support plush are machine washable. Buy it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for the Space Saver

Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Cradle 'n Swing

Short on Space? This Swing Will Fit Anywhere — Without Giving Up Any Important Perks. Parents in small apartments or on the go with their infant will appreciate this swing’s range of functions, all in one compact frame.

What We Liked:

This swing offers a multitude of settings to choose from — two swing settings; side to side and head to toe, two reclining positions, six swing speeds and 16 songs and nature sounds. Both the seat pad and the body insert and head support are machine washable. The battery lasts for 50 hours and the overall size of the swing is only 35 by 44 by 37 inches and less than 25 pounds. Buy it now.

Best for the Budget Shopper

Ingenuity Cozy Kingdom Portable Swing

High-Quality Swing with adjustable swing speed and music. Enjoy the most important aspects of a baby swing, without breaking your budget.

What We Liked:

If you don’t feel like you want to spend a large amount on a baby swing, your baby can still enjoy six swing speeds, six song choices with volume control and two plush toys hanging from the swing’s toy bar. We liked that babies can be soothed by the motion and also have the audio and visual stimulation, entertained as they swing. Buy it today.