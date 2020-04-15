The Best Back, Shoulder, and Hamstring Stretching Straps

Dealing with muscle stiffness, tightness, and inflexibility is never fun, but it’s often pretty challenging to combat. A stretching strap is designed to help. Featuring a long strap with around 10 individual loops, these versatile tools aim to help you perform effective stretches on your own with added control, so that you can improve your flexibility and range of motion. If you’re looking to incorporate one into your stretching routine, we’ve pulled together three great options to get you started. These options feature different designs, materials, elasticity, and prices. Read on for our picks to find the right one for you.

Best Overall

OPTP The Original Stretch Out Strap

Trusted and Versatile. Boasting a durable woven nylon construction and 10 individual loops for feet and hands, this highly-rated stretching strap from OPTP stands out as the best overall option on our list.

What We Liked

Measuring over six feet long and coming with an instructional exercise book, the Stretch Out Strap from OPTP has been on the market since 1993 and uses woven nylon to bring durability, so you can feel confident that it will work hard through your toughest stretches. Purchase Today.

Most Affordable

Sport2People Stretching Strap

Two Included eBooks. Offering a non-elastic stretching strap and two included exercise eBooks for just $11, this Sport2People stretching strap is the most affordable option on our list.

What We Liked

If you’re eager to test out a stretching strap for yourself but don’t want to spend too much, this budget-friendly option from Sport2People makes for a great pick. Measuring 96 inches long with 12 independent loops, this stretching strap offers a lot of bang for your buck. Order Now.

Best for Beginners

Yoga EVO Stretch Band with Loops

Soft and Stretchy. Boasting a slight elasticity and 10 soft and stretchy loops, this stretch band from Yoga EVO is a great pick for beginners who might benefit from a little elasticity for a softer stretch.

What We Liked

Designed to be beginner-friendly, this Yoga EVO stretch band also comes with online access to two hours of video stretches and exercises, so you can learn how to use the band and stretches with guidance. Click Here to Purchase.