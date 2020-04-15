The Best Back Stretchers
Easiest to Use
SOLIDBACK Lower Back Pain Relief Treatment Stretcher
Strong EVA Foam. Made from sturdy EVA foam and measuring 12 inches long by about 11 inches wide, this SOLIDBACK stretcher is the only non-adjustable option on our list, which makes it the easiest to use option here. Order Today.
What We Liked
For those who don’t want to fuss with assembly and want to simply start using a stretcher immediately, this SOLIDBACK stretcher is an ideal pick. It’s made from dense EVA foam and is tested to support over 300 pounds.
Best Massage Points
Magic Back Support Multi-Level Back Stretching Device
Stretcher and Massager. Offering three adjustable positions and many acupuncture massage points, this Magic Back Support back stretcher can also be used as a convenient self-massager for different areas of the body.
What We Liked
Made of tough ABS material, this back stretcher from Magic Back Support can support up to 330 pounds and is available in solid black or a blue/black design—so you can stretch and massage in a style you like. Buy Yours Now.
Best Variety
ChiFit Multi-Level Back Stretching Device
Three Color Options. Available in blue, green, and black, this ChiFit back stretcher offers the widest variety of color options on our list, ideal for those who want a device that fits their style preferences.
What We Liked
Offering three adjustable arch angles and able to support up to 250 pounds, this back stretcher from ChiFit can suit users with a variety of style, size, and stretching needs. Purchase Here.
Most Versatile
CHISOFT Arched Back Stretcher
Chair Attachment. Boasting three adjustable levels and coming with a chair attachment, this CHISOFT back stretcher stands out as the most versatile option on our list.
What We Liked
This back stretcher from CHISOFT comes with two back boards, three gear adjustments, and a chair strap that allows for reliable use while sitting in a chair—so it can provide relief in a wide range of settings. Order Now.
Most Affordable
lcfun Back Massage Stretcher
Compact and Budget-Friendly. Offering a compact back stretcher for just $25, this Icfun back stretcher stands out as the most affordable option on our list.
What We Liked
For an adjustable back stretcher that offers customizable stretching without breaking the bank, this budget-friendly device from Icfun makes for an excellent option. Click Here to Purchase Yours.