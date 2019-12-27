The Best Balance Bikes for Kids
Best Overall
Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike
No-Tool Adjustments. With its puncture-proof tires and no-tool adjustable seat and handlebars, the Strider 12 Sport earns its place as one of the most popular balance bikes on the market.
What We Liked:
Featuring an easily adjustable seat that can fit kids generally from 18 months up to five years old, the Strider 12 Sport can easily adapt as your child grows, offering top-of-the-line features all throughout their progression. With its no-tool adjustments, wide-ranging heights, lightweight frame, and no-maintenance tires, the Strider 12 Sport ticks all the boxes. Get it today.
Best Balance Bike for Young Toddlers
Strider 12 Classic Balance Bike
18 Months to 3 Years. With an adjustable seat that can go as low as 11 inches, the Strider 12 Classic is a stellar option for the youngest, smallest aspiring riders.
What We Liked:
Generally fitting kids as young as about 18 months up to 3 years old, Strider 12 Classic Balance Bike is an ideal choice for the youngest and smallest riders eager to get the hang of biking before they’re even in preschool. Get it here.
Most Fun Design Options
Retrospec Cub Kids Balance Bike
Learn in Style. Available in a range of adorable color combinations, the Retrospec Cub Kids Balance Bike is the stylish bike your kid won’t want to grow out of.
What We Liked:
Coming in fun themes ranging from pink unicorns to teal sharks, the Retrospec bike boasts the most unique and varied design options of any of the balance bikes on our list—so you can find an adorable yet functional bike that even your pickiest kid will love. Get it here.
Best Value
Radio Flyer All-Terrain Balance Bike
Sturdy and Affordable. Featuring a sturdy steel frame and adjustable, cushioned seat, the Radio Flyer All-Terrain Balance Bike is a reliable balance bike for a very reasonable price.
What We Liked:
As the most affordable bike on our list, the Radio Flyer bike is an excellent budget-friendly choice that still boasts premium features, like a cushioned seat, soft-touch hand grips, and a ringing bell—perfect if you want to give the balance bike a try without making a big investment. Get it today.
Lightest
TheCroco Lightweight Balance Bike
Lightweight with Bell Included. Weighing just four pounds for the aluminum model, the TheCroco Lightweight Balance Bike is among the lightest balance bikes around, making it especially kid-friendly and extra easy to transport.
What We Liked:
TheCroco Lightweight Balance Bike comes in two exceptionally lightweight models: steel at six pounds, and aluminum at a measly four pounds. This lightweight design allows kids to quickly gain confidence as they can more easily control and maneuver the light frame. For a lightweight frame with the fun, added bonus of a bell, this balance bike is a great choice. Get it today.